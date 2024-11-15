In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces improved their positions northeast of the city.



Specifically in the industrial zone, Russian units have consolidated their positions on the territory of a sugar factory and are expanding their control zone. The Kupyansk-Svatovo highway is under fire control, which complicates the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the garrisons in Kucherovka and Petrovpavlovka. Their supplies have not been cut off, but are being shifted to forest and field roads.



In the area of ​​Pershotravneve (Ukrainian) (Russian: Pervomayskoe), the Russian army expanded control along the road to Borova and also advanced south, reaching the outskirts of the village of Kopanki.



South of Andreevka (Rozovka) (Ukrainian: Anriivka), Russian units advanced and reached a ravine running from Pershotravneve to the Zherebets River.



In the Selidovsky sector, units of the Russian Armed Forces drove the enemy out of the southern part of Petrovka (Ukrainian: Petrivka). They advanced along the railway and reached the right bank of the Solyonaya River, where they consolidated their positions in the western part of Petrovka. In Grigorovka (Ukrainian: Hryhorivka), they also reached the northern part of the settlement and occupied important positions there. In the Ilyinka area, attacks continue in the direction of the settlement of Berestki. In fact, fighting has already begun on the eastern outskirts. To the north, our forces are pressing in the direction of the Skotovaya gully, pressing the enemy to it. The rather marshy terrain along the gully will hinder logistics and, consequently, the enemy's defense there.



In the Kurakhovsky direction, Russian units took control of the settlement of Dalnee. A cleanup operation is underway in the settlement. The enemy is holding in the area of ​​farms west of the village.



In the Antonovka area, ours advanced towards the settlement of Ilyinka, driving the enemy out of a large stronghold between Antonovka and the Ilyinovka farms. The "pocket" occupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has shrunk, leveling out to Antonovka. From the side of the Dlinnaya ravine, the territory controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is also being squeezed.



In the Velikaya Novoselka (Ukrainian: Velyka Novosilka) area, the assault groups of the GV "Vostok" managed to advance and gain a foothold in the settlement of Novodarovka. The enemy, having sufficient forces, is trying to carry out counterattacks.



East of Rovnopol (Ukrainian: Rivnopil), our units advanced along forest belts and reached the Vorona River. Most likely, in the near future, attention will be focused on eliminating the salient between Novodarovka and Rovnopol, strengthening the left flank of the envelopment of Velykaya Novoselka. The forest belts west of Makarovka are confidently controlled by our soldiers. In the settlement itself, the enemy is holding on to its northern part.