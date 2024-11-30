(Map key ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024.)



In the Pokrovsk section of the Russian Armed Forces, active clashes are taking place in the area of ​​the settlements of Sukhoi Yar and Lysovka (Sukhyi Yar and Lysivka). Russian units are making their way through the tree lines along the railway to the northwest. Attacks on Lysovka are coming from both the east (the eastern part is under our control) and the south. The advance units are trying to gain a foothold on the farms south of the settlement.



West of the Pokrovsk-Selidovo highway, they are advancing toward the settlements of Shevchenko and Vidrodzhennia (Novy Trud). The enemy's loss of Vidrodzhennia will form a "pocket" around the settlement of Dachenskoye (Dachenske), which is currently being approached north from Petrovka and from Selidovo.



The settlement of Zheltoe (Zhovte) has completely come under the control of our military. There is movement towards Novopustynka - Novotroitskoye, located near the Pokrovsk-Andreevka-Kurakhovo road.



The enemy was also completely driven out of the settlement of Pustynka, and our units advanced west of the settlement. In the area of ​​the settlement of Pushkino (Pushkine), they eliminated the salient occupied by the enemy and began to storm the settlement, where they managed to gain a foothold, taking most of it under control.

In Kurakhovo, Russian fighters have made significant progress in the city center, taking control of almost half of the residential sector, entrenching themselves in the school building and to the west of it. In the area of ​​multi-story buildings, we are expanding the control zone, having driven the enemy out of several more buildings south of Prokofiev Avenue (Prospekt Prokofyeva, the street that runs horizontally south of шк 5). The combat zone is gradually expanding to the south, approaching the Yuzhny microdistrict.

(Map key ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024)



North of Bogoyavlenka (Bohoyavlenka), the Russian Armed Forces advanced west of the headquarters and practically reached the company stronghold in front of Uspenovka. This also significantly increased the pressure on the enemy in the northern part of the settlement of Trudovoye.



In the Velikaya Novoselka sector, the Russian Armed Forces leveled the front line south of the settlement of Razdolnoye (Rozdolne), taking a number of enemy strongholds during the fighting and advancing to the Bogatyr-Velikaya Novosyolka road (Bahatyr-Velyka Novosilka).

Northeast of the settlement of Urozhainoye, Russian units are closing the existing salient there, occupied by the enemy, having advanced from the direction of the settlement of Novodonetskoye.



There are reports that our troops have entered the outskirts of Velikaya Novoselka in the area from the Shaitanka River to the road to Shakhtyorskoye (Shakhtarske).

*Ukrainian names in parenthesis.

If you have trouble viewing the maps on Substack then you can try our other resources:

X

Telegram