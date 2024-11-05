In the Selidovo area, the Russian armed forces expanded the control zone northwest of the city, advancing to the fork in the M30 (E50) highway and the road from Selidovo.



They are also developing an offensive to the west. As a result of an attack involving a large number of armored vehicles, soldiers from the 80th Tank Regiment broke through to the settlement of Novoalekseyevka and took partial control of it. The Russian flag is flying in the eastern part of the settlement. The success of the offensive was ensured, among other things, by taking fire control of the roads from the villages of Novotroitskoye and Petrovka. The actions of UAV units to track and destroy enemy equipment led to a disruption of logistics and a reduction in the combat capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



Further south, the settlement of Novodmitrovka came under Russian control, from which attacks are already moving in the direction of the settlement of Zarya. The advance in these two areas creates pressure on the line of strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces located from the Selidovo-Novodmitrovka road to the settlement of Ukrainka and which are part of the enemy's line of defense covering Pokrovsk from the south.



Pressure is also continuing on the settlement of Sontsovka, from which an offensive may subsequently be launched both in the direction of the settlement of Starye Terny and in the direction of the settlement of Andreyevka in order to cut off logistics for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurakhovo from the west. In Novoselidovka, the combat zone is gradually shifting to its western part, on the southern side of which there are farms used by the enemy as a fortified area. Northeast of the settlement Ilyinka, battles are underway for control over a stronghold. From the settlement Volchenko and the TsOF waste heap, Russian units have advanced to the settlement of Ilyinka itself, and advance detachments are already working on its territory. The village of Stepanovka, located southeast of Ilyinka on the shore of the reservoir, was completely abandoned by the enemy.



Pressure is being exerted on Novaya Ilyinka and Berestki, which will ultimately allow the ledge north of the reservoir to be completely closed.

Further in the Kurakhovo direction, units of the Russian Armed Forces are gradually expanding the control zone south of Maksimilyanovka and in the direction of the settlement of Dalneye, and massive strikes, comparable to artillery preparation, are being carried out on Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in Kurakhovo.

In the South Donetsk direction, Russian units are advancing through the settlement of Antonovka towards its western part, carrying out assault operations, including using armored vehicles. The attacks are coming from both the village of Konstantinovka and the Katerinovka side. From the latter side, assault operations are also being carried out in the direction of the settlement of Yelizavetovka. At the same time, our forces are gradually moving into the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that have consolidated their positions there, having driven the enemy out of their strongholds southeast of Bogoyavlenka and advancing toward the Yelizavetinsky forest.



All these advances on our part threaten to form another cauldron for the enemy units located between Antonovka and Maksimil'yanovka. In addition, the situation for the enemy in the Uspenovka area has recently worsened. Our forces have reached the settlement of Trudovoye. The fire upon strong points in the Uspenovka area, covering the approaches to it, is intensifying every day. Moreover, although Uspenovka is located on the other bank of the Sukhie Yaly River, at present, this river is quite shallow and does not pose a serious obstacle.

Work is underway in the Bogoyavlenka area to straighten out the line of combat between it and the settlement of Maksimovka. The cleanup of the Konstantinopolskie Dachi tract continues. Pressure is already coming from the Maksimovka area in the direction of the village of Sukhie Yaly.



From the settlement of Yasnaya Polyana, units of the Russian army continue to attack in the direction of the settlement of Razliv and are developing an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Razdolnoye, having advanced north of the established line of strong points, and, apparently, they are aimed at cutting off logistics both for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the settlement of Kurakhovo from the west (in the area of ​​Constantinople), and for the enemy in Velikaya Novosyolka from the settlement of Bogatyr.



In the area between Novodonetske and Shakhtarskoye, units of the Russian army advanced towards Velyka Novosyolka, improving their position.