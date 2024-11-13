In the Kupyansk direction, fighting continues in the area of ​​Golubovka, Kucherovka, and Petropavlovka. In the latter, there is an advance of up to half a kilometer. The advance groups of our army, having bypassed Petropavlovka in the Golubovka (Holubovka) area, reached the industrial zone near Kupyansk. There were no attacks, assaults or anything else in the city proper yet. Russian troops did not enter the city and are located approximately two kilometers away from it.



Almost all services left Kupyansk. After the evacuation was announced, ATMs were disconnected, and post offices were closed. The Russian Aerospace Forces are constantly striking at Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in the city and its region. The crossings over the Oskol are under special attention. Another crossing was destroyed near Sadovoye (Kantsedalovka) in the area of ​​the Kupyansk-Uzlovaya settlement.



The zone of our control along the Oskol bank is gradually expanding, and the settlement of Kolesnikovka (Kolesnykovka) has been completely liberated by our armed forces.

In the Selidovsky sector, Russian units advanced from the village of Selidovo to the turnoff from the M32 (E50) highway. They also advanced along the highway itself from the east. The enemy is currently holding on to part of the forest belts south of it.



Also, from Selidovo, our soldiers are fighting their way in the direction of Grigorovka (Hryhorovka) north of the Solyonaya River, and the southern part of Grigorovka is completely under Russian control.



The Russian Armed Forces advanced along the railway, and after conducting assault operations, they consolidated their positions in the western part of the settlement of Petrovka south of the river. In the eastern part of Petrovka, the enemy's defense largely relies on a strong point in a school building. South of Petrovka, our fighters have secured a position in a forest belt and are attacking in the direction of the settlement of Pustynka. At the same time, actions are being taken to straighten out the line of conflict between Petrovka and Yuryevka (Yurievka), which our troops entered from the direction of Novoalekseevka and are securing positions there.



In recent days, the control zone north and south of Novoalekseevka has significantly expanded. Advancing south of it provides the opportunity to put pressure from the north on the settlement of Zarya, which our troops entered from the east of Novodmytrovka. The enemy is fiercely resisting there. In the village of Solntsovka, Russian troops have consolidated almost half of the settlement, having advanced in the center from the outskirts.



Between Solntsovka and Voznesenka, a line was formed along the ravine, and the soldiers of the 114th brigade took control of the settlement of Novoselidovka, installing a flag in its center to commemorate this. The liberation of the settlement of Volchenko (Volchenka) has also been officially announced. Ours have also advanced into the settlement of Ilyinka (Ylyinka), taking its entire northern part and reaching the center of the settlement.



In an attempt to slow down our advance, units of the 35th separate marine brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces blew up the Ternovskaya dam of the Kurakhovskoye reservoir (* on the map). A rise in water level of up to one and a half meters was noted downstream of the Volchya River. Starye Terny, Ulakly, Konstantinopol, Andreyevka, and other settlements were also under threat of flooding.



The actions and pace of advance of our forces on the northern flank of Kurakhovo pose a serious threat to the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the enemy is using the undermining of the dam and the subsequent exit from the river banks to temporarily contain this offensive.

Also noted were attempts by the enemy to destroy the Kurakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, with simultaneous reports that they were receiving instructions to prepare to leave the city. Attempts by the enemy soldiers to leave without permission in small groups have been recorded. In the eastern part of Kurakhovo, urban battles are taking place, the range of which has already reached the area of ​​School No. 3.

From the direction of Maksimil'yanovka our units advanced in the fortified area in front of the city, dislodging the enemy from a number of strong points. And to the south of these positions, ours made a dash in the direction of the settlement of Dal'neye and began to assault it. Northeast of Antonovka, Russian fighters have expanded their zone of control and are driving the enemy out of the farmland to the north of it. In the Bogoyavlenka area, the control zone was also expanded, moving south of road 0510 in the direction of Uspenovka.

Our army's offensive actions in the Velikaya Novosyolka area have intensified. Assault troops of the 60th Motorized Rifle Brigade, supported by armored vehicles, entered the settlement of Makarovka, planting a Russian flag in the ruins of one of the houses. Fighting for every house is underway in the settlement. It is reported that about half of the settlement has come under the control of our fighters.



West of Makarovka, the Russian Armed Forces advanced on a wide area, going beyond the Grushevataya ravine. Northeast of Priyutnoye, during offensive actions, they took control of the settlement of Ravnopol. Having crossed the same Grushevataya ravine west of the ponds, our units advanced southwest of Novodarovka, practically coming right up to it.



The systematic encirclement of Velikaya Novosyolka is underway, cutting off the main supply routes.