In the Svatovo-Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces continue assault operations in the Petropavlovka area. In Kolesnikovka, control has been expanded in the central part of the settlement. The fighting is shifting to the northern part of Kolesnikovka and to the forest area to the west of it.



Local battles are taking place in the Zagryzovo area. Russian Armed Forces units are consolidating their positions in the Kruglyakovka area. In the Lozovaya area, pressure continues on the enemy from previously occupied heights west of Stelmakhovka.

In the area of ​​Myasozharovka (Artemovka), Russian units advanced and occupied the commanding heights on the right bank of the Zherebets River. Thus, our army has now reached the heights and occupied positions on the ridge between Zherebets and Oskol from Berestovoye to Pershotravnevoye (Pervomaysky). In the area of ​​the latter, offensive actions are being conducted with consolidation at new lines. Battles are taking place on the outskirts of the settlement of Kopanki and in the direction of the settlement of Zeleny Gai.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced south of the H15 highway and secured a position in the forest belt parallel to the Dolgaya ravine, beginning to form a fire pocket from the Uspenovsky salient. Southwest of the settlement of Pobeda, Russian units advanced in the area of ​​the Kutsaya ravine, driving the enemy out of a number of strongholds.



In the northeast of Bogoyavlenka, units of the Russian Armed Forces advanced along a wide area in the direction of Vesyoloye Gai-Uspenovka and reached the settlement of Trudovoye east of the Ikryanaya ravine.