(ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024)



In Toretsk, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced into the development beyond Geroev Truda (Героев Труда) Street (Ukrainian: Heroyiv Pratsi), expanding the control zone in the city center.



In the area of ​​Grushevskogo (Ukrainian: Hrushevskoho) Street (just across from Geroev Truda) they are gaining a foothold in the houses to the west of it, while the advanced detachments are working much further northwest, approaching the area of ​​the Toretskaya mine.

In the Selidovsky area, the Russian Army liberated the settlement of Novodmitrovka, as announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense.



In Berestki, we gradually push through the enemy for subsequent exit into the forest belt on the shore of the reservoir and attacks from the direction of Starye Terny.



The capture of Solntsovka and the exit to Starye Terny will close the ledge north of the Kurakhovskoye Reservoir.



In Kurakhovo, the control zone in the eastern part of the city has been expanded. Pressure on the area of ​​the southern farms and the machine yard (they form a single industrial zone in the southwest of the eastern part of the city) comes from several sides at once.



Our units are breaking through the defense in the fortified area southwest of Maksimilyanovka, having advanced slightly north of the H15 highway and taken most of the fortifications south of it, approaching the southern part of Kurakhovo. The "Uspenovsky pocket" continues to shrink. In its eastern part, the control zone has been aligned with the fortification area in the ravine north of Ilyinka (Ukrainian: Illinka). Assault operations are underway along this ravine to reach the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in this settlement.



In the Bogoyavlenka area, the Russian Forces have advanced further south of road 0510, expanding the line of attack in the direction of Uspenovka. The width of the "pocket" throat here is approximately five kilometers, which allows them to keep it under fire control, albeit not very tightly yet.



(Note: It's been reported that Trudovoye has been liberated, but it hasn't been confirmed)



In the west of the South Donetsk direction, the offensive actions of the Russian Armed Forces are not losing the momentum they have gained. Russian units have advanced toward Velikaya Novoselka (Ukrainian: Velyka Novosilka) on a wide section south of Shakhtyorskoye. At the same time, our reconnaissance and sabotage groups are already working on the eastern outskirts of Velikaya Novoselka, and local clashes are beginning. We are bypassing the settlement of Razdolnoye (Ukrainian: Rozdolne) from the north-east and have almost reached the road leading from the settlement of Bogatyr. Attacks are also underway on Razdolnoye itself. Our fighters are trying to gain a foothold on its outskirts. Southeast of Razdolnoye, cutting the line of enemy strongholds, units of the Russian Armed Forces advanced along the forest belt to the south. It can be assumed that this line of defense will be cut into separate sections, breaking communication and coordination between strongholds, and then taking them under control.



(Additional note: Russian flags have been raised in Kopanki, Kharkov direction.)

