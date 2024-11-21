In the Kupyansk direction (no map), Russian units reached the settlement of Glushkovka (Ukrainian: Hlushkivka) through the forest near Kolesnikovka (Ukrainian: Kolisnykivka) and consolidated their positions in its southwestern part between the Oskol River and the railroad.

In the Chasov Yar area, fighting intensified on both the southern and western flanks of the city.



Units of the Russian Armed Forces have improved their position north of the settlement of Kalinovka (Ukrainian: Kalinina) and are consolidating their positions in the area of ​​its western outskirts.



In the central part of the city of Chasov Yar, our fighters have consolidated their positions and have begun an assault on the most important Chasov Yar "citadel" - the refractory plant. In addition to the fact that this is a large industrial zone, which is always converted into a fortified area, it is also a height dominating Chasov Yar and its surroundings. Taking the plant, as well as a number of high-rises adjacent to it, in which the enemy has equipped positions and sniper points, will mean the fall of the city's defense and its transfer under our control.

(ЛБС 17.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 17th, 2024.)



On the southern flank, the number of attacks from our side has increased in the area of ​​the 9th quarry, the outskirts of which our soldiers reached more than a month ago. The cleansing of individual pockets of resistance on the Kleshcheevsko-Andreevsky (Ukrainian: Klishchiivka-Andriivka, for some reason, "Kleshcheevka" is spelled "Cleshcheevka" on the map) bridgehead is underway. At the same time, our forces are already actively working on the western bank of the canal.



In Toretsk (no map), RF units are advancing in the Zabalka area. Active clashes are taking place in the area of ​​the fortified area on the territory of the Central mine. The enemy is being pressured from the south, east, and northeast. In the central part of the city, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced in the area of ​​the Avangard stadium, where they have consolidated their positions on the territory of the fire department. North of Grushevskogo (Ukrainian: Hrushevskoho) Street, in the residential sector, the advance detachments are taking up positions and consolidating their positions.

(ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024)



In the Selidovo sector, our units have expanded control between the settlements of Pustynka and Yuryevka (Ukrainian: Yuriivka), advancing toward the former from the southeast. Assaults are underway along the ravine, putting pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in Pustynka from two sides at once.



In Solntsovka, our fighters advanced to the southern outskirts of the settlement, taking control of the southern part of the village. Fighting is underway for the northwestern part of Solntsovka.

Also, the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is sagging in the settlement of Berestki. The southeastern part of it has come under our control, and almost the entire remaining territory of the settlement is a zone of active combat clashes. The Ukrainian Armed Forces control less than a fifth of it. Our forces are putting pressure on the enemy both from the Novaya Ilyinka (Ukrainian: Nova Illinka) side and further north, advancing east of the Skotovaya gully. The Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced the liberation of the settlement of Ilyinka (Ukrainian: Illinka).

In Kurakhovo, the Russian Armed Forces are expanding their control zone in the area of ​​the school and are also advancing in the northern part of Kurakhovo, establishing logistics and accumulating forces. To supply from the northern shore of the reservoir, our forces are trying to use the dam that runs from Novaya Ilyinka, and also to cross the reservoir by boat. The fighting is already moving into the central part of the city, located beyond the Dlinnaya ravine. Thus, there are reports that they managed to gain a foothold in the area of ​​the Roysky elevator, and the fighting has moved into the area of ​​the beach, located near the dam.



Northeast of the settlement of Dalnee, Russian units advanced, partially dislodging the enemy from a large stronghold. (It was reported that Dalnee was liberated earlier.)



There are battles for Ilyinka and Yelizavetovka. In the Ilyinka area, our troops are both attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the settlement itself and pressing in the direction of the ravine that runs north of the settlement. In Yelizavetovka, our fighters have secured a foothold on the farms in the southeast. They also drive the enemy out of the Yelizavetinsky forest. And to the west, from Bogoyavlenka, attacks are launched in the direction of Vesyoliy Gai, which forces the enemy to think about abandoning Yelizavetovka.



Fighting continues in Trudovoye. Considering that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have no chance of keeping it, we can say that the Russian Armed Forces have practically reached Uspenovka, and only the shallow Sukhie Yaly River separates us from it.



In the west of the South Donetsk direction, units of the "East" force group have advanced towards the settlement of Razdolnoye (Ukrainian: Rozdolne), creating an ever greater threat to the logistics of the enemy, who have taken up positions in Velikaya Novoselka (Ukrainian: Velyka Novosilka). At the same time, this expanded the area for a possible future offensive in the direction of the settlement of Razliv (Ukrainian: Rozlyv).

