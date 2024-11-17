Brief report from the front on November 16, 2024
The Russian Armed Forces liberated Grigorovka and Makarovka! Report by Marat Khairullin with illustrations by Mikhail Popov.
(Map Key: ЛБС 01.10.2024 = Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024; ЛБС 31.10.2024 = Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024)
In the Selidovo area, the Russian armed forces liberated the settlement of Grigorovka (Ukrainian: Hryhorivka). The Russian Defense Ministry announced the name Leninskoye in its statement. This is what Grigorovka was called until 2016, when the Ukrainians renamed it as part of the so-called decommunization, which, in fact, was a rejection of their past, their own history.
In the settlement of Yuryevka (Ukrainian: Yuriivka), military actions continue. To the south of it, the control zone has been expanded to the west and southwest of the settlement of Novoalekseevka (Ukrainian: Novooleksiivka).
(Map key: ЛБС 23.10.2024 = Line of Combat Contact October 23, 2024)
In the Velikaya Novoselka area, the Russian Army liberated the settlement of Makarovka. West of Makarovka, they advanced, expanding the zone of control and strengthening positions for further offensive. Between Novodarovka and Rovnopol (Ukrainian: Rivnopil), fighters from the "East" force group broke through the enemy's defenses and began to "cut off" the ledge behind the Grushovaya gully.
