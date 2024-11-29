(Map key ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024)



Russian units advanced northwest of Petrovka (Petrivka) along the railway in the direction of Shevchenko, having secured a foothold in the forest plantations. Zheltoe (Zhovte) has almost completely come under the control of our soldiers. The advance in this area is important because our units are not only approaching the southern line of defense of Pokrovsk (not the direction, but the city itself: the distance from Shevchenko to Pokrovsk is about three kilometers), but are also reaching the Pokrovsk-Novotroitske-Novoolenovka-Andreevka road.



The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of the settlement of Vorovskoye (this is what Yuryevka (Yuriivka) was previously called).



West of Vorovskoye (Yuryevka), Russian units are already storming the settlement of Pushkino (Pushkine), having advanced toward it along the forest belt and secured a foothold in it. Intense clashes are taking place in the settlements of Zarya (Zorya) and Solntsovka (Sontsivka). Here, the enemy is resisting quite successfully for him, holding previously built positions and not allowing our fighters to consolidate. Nevertheless, in the areas of these settlements, our military is expanding the zone of control, taking strongholds of the enemy and increasing pressure on their positions in the settlements themselves. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine built up defense here along the line Zarya-Solntsovka-Starye Terny.



Now, two of the three settlements are already under attack (and in Solntsovka our forces have consolidated) and our forces have begun to reach Starye Terny (Stari Terny). The settlement of Berestki was completely taken under control by the 114th brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The dacha settlement west of the gully of Skotovaya is also almost completely under our control: the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently holding the very north of the dacha settlement, relying on positions in the tree lines along the railway. At the same time, Russian units, having bypassed them to the west, began to storm a company stronghold near the railway northwest of the summer cottage village. The forest belt along the shore of the reservoir is also partially under our control, and the advance detachments are already working near Starye Terny.

Active clashes are also taking place in Kurakhovo. The Russian Armed Forces have consolidated their positions on several streets in the east of the central part of the city. In the area of ​​multi-story buildings, several houses are firmly under the control of our military, who continue to dislodge the enemy from neighboring multi-story buildings, expanding their bridgehead in this area.



From the direction of the settlement of Dalnee (Dalnje), attacks have begun in the direction of Uspenovka and Annovka (Hannivka). Fierce fighting is underway in Romanovka (Romanivka). Both our side and the enemy side report that Russian units have reached Vesyoliy Gai (Veselyi Hai) and consolidated their positions on its outskirts. Given this, we can say that the fate of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Yelizavetovka (Yelyzavetivka) and the Yelizavetovsky forest is unenviable. The enemy will now be forced to urgently withdraw the rest of its forces from there, leaving behind equipment.



North of Yasnaya Polyana, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced in the direction of Constantinople (Kostyantynopil). Further advancement here will allow us to take fire control, albeit not yet tight, of the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along H15 (N15) for Kurakhovo. The Big Kurakhovsky pocket is gradually closing.



The Russian Ministry of Defense also announced the liberation of the settlement of Razdolnoye (Rozdolne). Fighting is underway for a company stronghold to the west of it near the Bogatyr-Velikaya Novoselka road (Bahatyr-Velyka Novosilka). Near Velikaya Novoselka itself, the enemy lost a large stronghold on the road from Shakhtyorskoye (Shakhtarske). Having taken it, Russian units also advanced along the line of trenches north of the Kashlagach River and reached the outskirts of Velikaya Novoselka on a wide area. Our forces are now accumulating forces there and conducting reconnaissance in force before the upcoming assault on this settlement.

*Ukrainian names in parenthesis.

If you have trouble viewing the maps on Substack then you can try our other resources:

X

Telegram