In the Kupyansk area, the Russian Armed Forces advanced towards the city from the northeast and expanded the control zone along the road in the city, gaining a foothold in the residential sector up to Nekrasova Street (Geroev Krut Street/Героев Круm, the Yellow colored street).



In the industrial zone, a feed mill came under the control of the Russian military. The sugar factory is also under the control of our troops. Fighting is underway in the area of ​​the dairy plant.



Russian units are breaking through to Zaoskolye station, taking steps to consolidate the area of Dzerzhynskoho Street (Russian: Svatovskaya/Сваmовская) Street. The enemy is moving reserves, trying to at least stabilize the situation. Attempts are currently unsuccessful, and some units have already had to be withdrawn due to losses in them.



Assault operations have intensified in Toretsk. In the Zabalka area, our fighters have advanced, strengthening their positions in the eastern part and reaching the area of ​​multi-story buildings in the western part of Zabalka. In the central part of the city, our people are advancing into the development behind Geroev Truda Street, gaining a foothold in the buildings. At the same time, pressure increased on the Ukrainian Armed Forces fortified area located on the territory of the mine and the Central Processing Plant (шахma Центральная on the map*).

In the Selidovo area, there are battles for the settlement of Pustynka. Part of the village is under the control of our fighters. In Yuryevka (Ukrainian: Yuriivka) the enemy was driven out of the territory of the settlement. Attacks began along the Yuryevka-Novoalekseevka (Ukrainian: Novooleksiivka) line in the direction of the settlements of Pushkino and Ukrainka. In the direction of the latter, they advanced north of the settlement of Zarya, taking control of several strong points that are part of the defense line to the South of Pokrovsk. Bypassing the settlement of Zarya from the north will also allow the Russian Forces to enter the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units defending there (the enemy has recently been strengthening its defense along the Zarya-Solntsovka-Starye Terny line).



Fighting continues in Solntsovka. The enemy is trying to resist our forces, but under their pressure is forced to roll back from one position to another, losing control over the territory of the village. From the side of Voznesenka, Russian units continue to storm forest plantations along the railway in the direction of Berestki.



The pressure on Berestki has also increased from the north, where units of the Russian Armed Forces have advanced to the Skotovaya gully. In fact, the battles are already underway for the settlement itself. The situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has become much more complicated with the transition of Novaya Ilyinka to our control. This is a small area of ​​Kurakhovo, located on the northern shore of the reservoir and connected to the main part of the city by two dams. These dams were subjected to attacks from our side in order to interrupt logistics through them, but with the observance of measures to avoid damaging the integrity of the structure, so as not to cause an uncontrolled discharge of water.



In the South Donetsk direction, Russian fighters are pushing through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense in Ilyinka (yes, a different one), advancing to the very outskirts of the village. Judging by enemy reports, they will not be able to hold the defense there for long, as, incidentally, along the Yelizavetovka-Uspenovka line, the fighting is already approaching the latter, and the "pocket" is gradually tightening.