(Map key ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024)



In the Selidovo sector, the Russian Armed Forces advanced in the Petrovka (Petrivka) area, taking it completely under control and continuing to move along the railway in the direction of the village of Shevchenko (just north of where the map cuts off). Our troops are gradually encircling Pokrovsk from the south, approaching the line of fortifications there. The control zone is also expanding in the area of ​​the settlement of Zheltoe (Zhovte), for which the fighting began. In Pustynka, the enemy was pushed back to the headquarters in the north of the settlement and continues to be driven out further. Our armed forces also advanced in the direction of Pushkino (Pushkine) and Ukrainka.



It is reported that battles have begun for the settlement of Zarya (Zorya), which, as previously assumed, was attacked simultaneously from two sides. As soon as our forces entered it from the east, attacks began from the north, stretching the enemy's forces and not allowing them to concentrate in one direction.



In the Novoselidovka (Novoselydivka) area, the Ukrainian Armed Forces units were completely driven out of the farms, and our soldiers advanced further south, aligning the control line along the railroad.



The pocket north of the Kurakhovskoye Reservoir continues to collapse. The enemy is holding along part of the railway between Voznesenka and Berestki, while Berestki itself is already under the control of our military. The fighting has moved west from the ravine. The Russian Defense Ministry has officially announced the liberation of Novaya Ilyinka (Nova Illinka) (part of Kurakhovo, located separately from it on the opposite bank of the reservoir).



Active assault operations are underway in the central part of Kurakhovo. The Russian Armed Forces have consolidated their positions on the streets along the Dolgaya ravine and continue to expand their control zone in the area of ​​multi-story buildings. The enemy is gradually preparing to leave the city, destroying the industrial facilities that they still occupy in the industrial zone in the west of Kurakhovo. The Ukrainian Armed Forces understand that they will not hold the city, and they are probably aiming to make it as difficult as possible for these facilities to be subsequently restored and used in civilian life. The Kurakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, whose pipes they tried to blow up earlier, has also been destroyed.



In the "Uspenovsky pocket," the enemy, losing the possibility of logistics, continues to lose its positions. Our units are finishing clearing the western outskirts of Ilyinka and fighting for Romanovka (Romanivka).



The situation in Yelizavetovka (Yelyzavetivka) is also becoming more complicated for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Our units are advancing toward Vesyoliy Gai (Veselyi Hai), through which the main supply of the enemy forces in Yelizavetovka and Yelizavetinsky Forest is currently passing.

(ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024)



On the western flank of the South Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced into the settlement of Razdolnoye (Rozdolne). The enemy is holding on in the western part of the settlement, relying on a strong point located along the Bogatyr-Velikaya Novoselka road. In fact, the supply of Velikaya Novoselka along this road has been cut off here. In addition, all supply routes are already in the drone strike zone.



West of Velikaya Novoselka, the Russian army has expanded its zone of control, advancing east of Rovnopol (Rivnopil). Offensive actions continue west of it as well. Our troops are working to completely cut off the salient between it and Novodarovka (Novodarivka).



*Ukrainian names for towns and settlements in ().

If you have trouble viewing the maps on Substack then you can try our other resources:

X

Telegram