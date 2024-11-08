In the Selidovsky direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced along the railway west of the settlement of Vishnevoe and began assault operations in the settlement of Grigorovka. Separate detachments are working simultaneously in the area of ​​the settlement of Petrovka. The enemy was completely driven out of the settlement of Novoalekseevka by the forces of the 80th Tank Regiment of the Russian Army. The advance south of Novoalekseevka and north of Novodmitrovka made it possible to straighten out the line of clashes between these two settlements.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the complete liberation of the settlement of Kremennaya Balka, which was previously taken under control by our soldiers. In the area of ​​the settlement of Voznesenka, the enemy still holds a number of positions, which gives him the opportunity to hold on in the western part of Novoselidovka. However, it is already clear that this can not continue for long.



Northeast of the settlement of Ilyinka, a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was cleared, and the Russian Army entered the territory of Ilyinka, taking control of its northern part and advancing with battles deep into the enemy's defenses there.



The pressure on Novaya Ilyinka and the settlement of Berestki has increased. The enemy is trying to keep the railway from Voznesenka to Berestki under control. Our reconnaissance drone groups are calculating the enemy's positions, after which these objects are attacked with fire.

In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian Army liberated the settlements of Antonovka and Maksimovka. In the area of ​​Katerinovka and Antonovka, Russian fighters are clearing enemy strongholds, preparing for a further offensive on Yelizavetovka. They have also advanced to the east of Bogoyavlenka, where they have come close to the Yelizavetinsky forest. And in the area of ​​Bogoyavlenka itself, the Konstantinopolskaya Dacha tract has been completely cleared of the enemy, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces units have been pushed further north from the forest. The Russian army is advancing here, gradually leveling the Maksimovka-Trudovoye line. To the northwest of the tract, they have already reached highway 0510.



In the area of ​​Trudovoye, battles are underway for a stronghold to the west of it. At the same time, pressure is being exerted on the western part of Uspenovka, in the area of ​​which large strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are located.