(ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024)



In the area Lysovka-Sukhoi Yar (Ukrainian Lysivka-Sukhyi Yar), recently, active battles were more of a positional nature, but now aviation has begun to operate in this area, KABing the enemy positions.



The fighting in the area of ​​Petrovka (Ukrainian: Petrivka), Pustynka, and Yuryevka (Ukrainian: Yuriivka) does not stop. Assault actions in the direction of Pushkino (Ukrainian: Pushkine) and in the area of ​​the settlement Zarya (Ukrainian: Zorya) also continue.



In Solntsovka (Ukrainian: Sontsivka), the enemy is still holding the western part of the settlement, and in the Zarya-Solntsovka area, there is stubborn resistance.



In Berestki, our fighters are gradually advancing in residential areas, and taking this settlement will provide an opportunity to reach Starye Terny along the forest belt along the shore of the reservoir, which in turn is of great importance for the combat capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units both north of them and in Kurakhovo.

Meanwhile, in Kurakhovo, the Russian Armed Forces have consolidated their positions in the northern half of the eastern part of the city and are pressing towards the area of ​​the southern farms, including along the ravine. In the central part of Kurakhovo, they have established themselves in the area of ​​the grain elevator (Roysky Elevator), from where they are conducting assaults in the direction of the bus station and the central market.



The Russian Ministry of Defense has officially announced the liberation of the settlement of Dalnee, and a video of our flag being installed there is being circulated online. Northwest of Dalnee, the most important road in this area was physically cut off - highway 0510, connecting the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurakhovo and the "Uspenovsky pocket." The control zone around Dalnee was also expanded with an advance in the direction of the settlement of Annovka (Ukrainian: Hannivka).



All of this contributed to the enemy beginning to withdraw units from the “Uspenovsky pocket” to Konstantinopolskoye and Dachnoye.



On the western flank of the South Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced from Yasnaya Polyana and practically reached the settlement of Razdolnoye (Ukrainian: Rozdolne) (there are reports that they entered and consolidated their positions in the outermost houses), gradually taking under fire control the supply of the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in Velikaya Novoselka (Ukrainian: Velyka Novosilka) from the settlement of Bogatyr. Taking Razdolnoye will subsequently make it possible to attack supply routes from the settlement of Komar, cutting off enemy forces in Velikaya Novoselka. In addition, pressure is growing on the enemy from the southeast, where Russian units have advanced further from Novodonetske.

If you have trouble viewing the maps on Substack, try our other resources:

Telegram:

https://t.me/EastCalling/8991?single

X:

https://x.com/RealKhairullin/status/1859708458528018752