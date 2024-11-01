The Russian Armed Forces have liberated the village of Leonidovka in the Toretsk section of the Donetsk direction.



In the Selidovsky sector, the Russian Armed Forces advanced from the direction of Tsukurino and drove the enemy out of the settlement of Kremennaya Balka, taking it under control. Clean-up operations are underway in the settlement. West of Kremennaya Balka, Russian units reached the settlement of Voznesenka, where they began to storm the strongholds of Voznesenka proper.



The enemy is retreating to the settlement of Novoselidovka, the eastern part of which is already completely under the control of our fighters who crossed the Solena River, to the southern part of the settlement. With the exit of our troops to Voznesenka, the situation of the Ukrops in Novoselidovka has become much more complicated, so it can be assumed that they will leave their positions in the near future.



Southwest of Izmailovka, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced in the direction of the settlement of Ilyinka. They are also making their way to it along the shore of the Kurakhovskoye Reservoir, where the settlement of Volchenko is almost completely under our control. Furthermore, the fighting is shifting to the settlement of Stepanovka.

In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian armed forces liberated the settlements of Novoukrainka and Shakhtarskoye. Between Bogoyavlenka and Novoukrainka, they took complete control of the road and, having driven the enemy out of the strongholds located in that area, they went beyond it. Thus, the Ukrainian Armed Forces units that have entrenched themselves in the tract are being pressed not only from the east, but also along the entire southern side of the tract.



North of Novoukrainka, our soldiers drove the enemy out of a number of strongholds and advanced towards road 0510 in a section up to 4 kilometers wide. West of Novoukrainka, Russian units are taking action to straighten out the line of combat in order to prevent a flank attack with the cutting off of forward units in the area of ​​Shakhtyorskoye and Yasnaya Polyana.