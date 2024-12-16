(Map key: ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024)

In the Velikaya Novosyolka area (Velyka Novosilka), as a result of attacks using armored vehicles, Russian forces re-entered the settlement of Novy Komar, where they managed to gain a foothold in the southeastern part of the settlement. Thus, the Komar-Velikaya Novosyolka road, along which supplies were being delivered, was physically cut off. Supplies to the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the north are only possible along field roads. They also advanced toward the road leading to Velikaya Novosyolka from the west. Our units there bypassed the dominant heights near Storozhevoe to the north and are conducting attacks not only toward the road, but also in the direction of Neskuchnoe.



Pressure is also being exerted on this settlement from the eastern bank of the Mokrye Yaly River from the Blagovatnoye (Blahodatne) area. Southwest of the latter, the Russian Armed Forces crossed the river and gained a foothold in the southern part of Storozhevoe, and also cut off the road leading to Neskuchnoe. In Makarovka, the RF are forming a "bag" for the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine located to the north and northwest.



In the Kurakhovsky section, our forces are creating a threat to cut the N15 road not only in the area of ​​the settlement Dachnoe, but also in the area of ​​the settlement Ulakly. Units of our army quickly reached the settlement Zelenovka, located to the south of the settlement Ulakly, and consolidated themselves in it. The control zone is expanding in the direction of Zelenovka to strengthen our positions there. Control is also expanding in the Sukhie Yaly-Konstantinopolskoe (Kostyantynopolske) section.



According to incoming information, the enemy was driven out of a strong point located near the settlement Uspenovka on the western bank of the river. It can be stated that the "Uspenovka pocket" has closed, and the remaining units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in it will be able to leave it only along a narrow section of practically open terrain along the bank, posing as targets for our soldiers and suffering heavy losses in the process. A similar picture was in the area of ​​the settlement Annovka (Hannivka), after leaving which, according to reports from their own side, the enemy lost several hundred personnel. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of the settlement of Elizavetovka.

In Kurakhovo, our fighters completely took control of the high-rise area. The Ukrainian Armed Forces retained the industrial zone and several buildings in the area of ​​the park, located west of the main high-rise building. It is reported that some of the most trained Ukrainian soldiers were withdrawn from Kurakhovo, leaving mostly mobilized soldiers there.



Northwest of Kurakhovo, attacks continue from the area of ​​the settlement Starye Terny in the direction of both the settlement Dachnoe and the settlement Shevchenko, on the outskirts of which our forward detachments are trying to gain a foothold. The enemy is putting up quite serious resistance, trying to keep the road to Kurakhovo for themselves.



Attacks in the direction of Petrovpavlovka began from the area of ​​the settlement Sontsovka. According to some reports, our forces managed to advance towards it. It should be noted that the area of ​​the settlements of Petropavlovka - Shevchenko - Andreevka is equipped with densely located enemy strongholds, who are now concentrating forces here to counter our units and prevent them from reaching the Andreevka - Constantinople/Konstantinopolskoe (Kostyantynopolske) area, which will mean the elimination of the entire "Kurakhovka pocket."

Ukrainian names in parenthesis*

