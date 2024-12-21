(Map key: ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.12.2024=Line of Combat Contact December 1st, 2024. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.)

The southern flank for the subsequent liberation of the city is being formed near Pokrovsk. Our forces are advancing from Novy Trud (Vidrodzhennia) along the railway to Chunyshino (Chunyshyne) and nearby Novoukrainka. Beyond, there is an approach to the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​Zelenoe (if they are still there by that time, as their is a path directly to Zelenoe that is also coming from Novy Trud/Vidrodzhennia, which is almost all already under our control). Zelenoe is not visible on the map above, but it is south of Novoukrainka. For more detail about this area, see the note below the article from Mikhail!



Fierce battles are underway for Peschanoe and near Volkovo, northwest of Novotroitskoe.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced today the liberation of four settlements at once: Novopustynka, Pushkino, Vesyoliy Gai (Veselyi Hai), and Uspenovka.

(Map key: ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.)

From Pushkino, the Russian Armed Forces advanced to Novoolenovka, the assault on which began yesterday from the north. Our fighters have consolidated their positions in the northern part and on the eastern outskirts. Thus, our forces are attacking the enemy in the settlement from two sides simultaneously. Considering this and the small size of the settlement, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will most likely not hold out there for very long. And after that, the same will happen with Ukrainka, which is under pressure from the east. After Novoolenovka is taken, the pressure will also come from two sides - from the east and from the north.



In the Kurakhovsky direction, after the enemy lost the "Uspenovka pocket" and Uspenovka itself, the remaining enemy units retreated to the Dachnoe area. At the same time, Dachnoe is already being stormed by our units from the north.



In Kurakhovo itself, scattered small pockets of enemy resistance remain in residential areas. They are being systematically cleared. At the same time, the main attention of Russian forces is directed at advancing toward the Kurakhovskaya TPP in the industrial zone.



It can be said about the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who left the "Uspenovsky pocket" that they left one pocket into another. Just recently, the width of the throat of the "Kurakhovo pocket" was about 12 kilometers, at the moment, there are less than seven kilometers between our positions, and the Konstantinopol-Andreevka (Kostyantynopil-Andriivka) region, which is very important for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is under threat.



To the southeast, our people have taken control of Konstantinopolskoe (Kostyantynopolske) with the adjacent farm and agricultural enterprise warehouses. A small center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces remains slightly west of Konstantinopolskoe in the area of ​​the settlement Gigant. Despite the grandiose name, it literally has three buildings, which means it is not something thoroughly fortified. The enemy himself says that it is here that ours plan to force the river and reach the settlement Yantarnoe in order to advance in the direction of the settlement Ulakly on both banks of the river. Our artillery is already working intensively in the direction of Yantarnoe, providing evidence for this.

Bonus analysis from Mikhail Popov

The road from Pokrovsk to Lysovka is intercepted in Zelenoe.

This is also the gateway to the heights in the rear of Lysovka. This is also a strategic point in relation to Pokrovsk. There is an bridgehead in the area of the heights.

This highest point is the dominant height near Pokrovsk. In the area of ​​Lysovka and nearby Sukhoi Yar there is a large fortified area of ​​the crests. Right on the heights. They have been trying to break through it for quite some time now. So far, it hasn't worked. And Zelenoe is a kind of key to this fortified area.