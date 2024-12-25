ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.12.2024=Line of Combat Contact December 1st, 2024. Зона продвижения после предыдущей сводки=The zone of advancement since the previous summary.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of the settlement of Novy Trud (Vidrodzhennia) in the Pokrovsk section of the Donetsk direction (earlier it was renamed by the Ukrainian authorities to Vidrodzhennia). Attacks on the settlement of Zelenoe located near Novy Trud and fighting in the area of ​​Dachenskoye and Lysovka continue.



The enemy is trying to prevent further advancement of our troops along the Peschanoe-Novovasilyevka line, which threatens their logistics for Pokrovsk, and, in the long term, threatens the loss of the coking coal mine in the Udachny area. Our fighters are pushing through the enemy's defenses despite stubborn resistance.



In Peschanoe, our forces have expanded control both in the settlement itself and in the adjacent industrial zone. Actions are being taken to advance west of Peschanoe. There are also reports of expanded control near Novovasilyevka and increased pressure on it from the south. The enemy has been completely driven out of the settlement of Novoolenovka. There, measures are being taken to consolidate their positions.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

At the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) section, the Russian Armed Forces are accumulating forces for a further offensive. At the same time, offensive actions and attacks in the direction of Neskuchnoe and the road leading from Gulyaipole (Hulyaipole) to Vremevka (Vremivka) continue.



Russian units have eliminated the salient between Novodarovka and Rivnepol, strengthening their position here. Also, the activity of our units in this area does not allow the enemy to concentrate forces for a counterattack on our military advancing to Velyka Novosyolka. Moreover, our further advance from the Novodarovka area threatens the enemy not only on the highway leading from Gulyaipole to Velikaya Novosyolka, but also with a large fortified area near Temirovka.

