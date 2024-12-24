ЛБС 10.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian units are expanding their bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskol. In Dvurechnaya (Dvorichna), they expanded control in the southern part of the settlement, taking the Dvurechnaya-Kupyansk highway passing through it under fire control and thereby interrupting the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this area. The enemy, having abandoned its positions, retreated to the heights northwest and southwest of Dvurechnaya. Our soldiers are conducting attacks in the direction of the settlement of Zapadnoe, trying to establish control on the heights southwest of Dvurechnaya.

ЛБС 01.11.2024= Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024

In the Borovaya (Borova) area, the Russian army is expanding control along the bank of the Oskol. Active hostilities are underway in Zagryzovo (Zahryzove), in the northern part of which our military managed to gain a foothold. Clashes are taking place in the center of the settlement, shifting to the south.



The Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Lozovaya (Lozova) and continue to advance deep into the enemy's defenses. Attacks in the direction of the settlements of Zeleny Gai (Zelenyi Hai) and Borovskaya Andreevka (Borivska Andriivka) are also continuing.

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. Зона активных боев=Zone of active fighting.

In Toretsk, Russian assault groups are working in the Krymskoye area, gaining a foothold in the buildings and increasing pressure on the fortified area in the territory of the Toretskaya mine (Шахта Торецкая*). In the city center, fighters from our units are expanding the control zone in the area of ​​the central market. The line of combat here is very dynamic and has no clear boundaries. Nevertheless, our military is gaining a foothold in new positions, advancing in the northern and western directions. The Russian Armed Forces are also expanding control in the north of the Tsentralnaya mine (Шахта Центральная*) waste heaps, gaining a foothold in the buildings of the Khimkolonka area. Actions to establish control over the waste heaps of the Tsentralnaya mine continuing. The advance groups are already working in the area of ​​the third, northern waste heap.



In addition, Russian military personnel are also working west of the waste heaps. In Shcherbinovka (Scherbynivka), our armored vehicles are already operating in its center.

ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.12.2024=Line of Combat Contact December 1st, 2024. Зона продвижения после предыдущей сводки=The zone of advancement since the previous summary.

In the Pokrovsky sector, offensive actions in the Lysovka area have intensified again. Attacks are coming from the east and south with increased use of artillery. To the north of Dachenskoe, our units have advanced in the direction of Novoukrainka. In the direction of it and Chunishino (Chunyshyne), attacks are coming from Shevchenko and Vidrodzhennia/Novy Trud along the railway. Fierce fighting is taking place in Peschanoe, where the southern part of the settlement is under our control.



In the Volkovo area, our soldiers have driven the enemy out of strongholds in front of the settlement and, having advanced into it, have begun assault operations. We have also advanced toward the settlement of Solenoe, expanding the zone of control west of Novotroitskoye, and according to incoming information, our units have entered Solenoe, beginning battles for it.



Assault operations are also underway in Novovasilyevka, where our soldiers have managed to gain a foothold on the eastern outskirts. In addition, we have also advanced to Novovasilyevka from the south along the ravine. The Russian Armed Forces are advancing west of the Pokrovsk-Kurakhovo road in the area from Novotroitskoye to Novoolenovka. The latter is almost completely under our control. The clearing of the last houses on the southern outskirts is being completed. Ours have already advanced to Novoelizavetovka, having consolidated their positions in its buildings.



Having expanded their control, Russian forces entered the settlement of Ukrainka, having consolidated their positions in its eastern part. After its liberation, our troops will further expand their zone of control along the road in the direction of Andreevka. Now, a pocket has formed along the Novoolenovka-Zelenovka line and is gradually tightening on both sides.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

Our fighters have also advanced in the area of ​​the settlement of Zarya (Zorya), having expanded their control north of it. After the liberation of the settlement of Sontsovka (aka Krasnoe), the pressure on the settlement of Petrovpavlovka is increasing. Probably, the fiercest fighting is taking place in the Petrovpavlovka-Shevchenko area. The enemy is trying not to let our forces through to Andreevka. Meanwhile, the pressure from our side will only increase. We have already leveled the line of contact between Sontsovka and Starye Terny, having completely cleared the small Kurakhovsky pocket north of the reservoir.

In addition, there is an advance towards this area from the south. There, after the liberation of Konstantinopolskoe (Kostyantynopolske), Russian units are making their way to Yantarnoe, both clearing out a stronghold along the Sukhi Yaly River, advancing from the side of Uspenovka, and attempting to force the river near Yantarnoe itself for further advancement to the area of ​​the settlements of Dachnoe and Ulakly. The latter is already under pressure from the area of ​​the settlement of Zelenovka. The distance from here to the settlement of Ulakly is just over a kilometer, and the road leading to Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk is under our fire control.

In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) area, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Storozhevoe.



Russian units are aiming to cut off the last supply route to Velikaya Novosyolka from the side of Gulyaipole (Hulyaipole). Having taken the dominant height of the Mogila Storozhevaya (Могила Сторожевая*) mound and having advanced further towards Neskuchnoe, our units simultaneously advanced towards the road. At the same time, the attacks of the advanced detachments already reach the road itself and even go north of it.



Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand.

