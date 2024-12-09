(Map key: ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024)

In Toretsk, the Russian Armed Forces advanced in the area of ​​multi-story buildings and continue to expand the zone of control over Grushevsky (Hrushevskoho, Грушевского on the map) Street, advancing toward the enemy's fortified area in the Toretskaya mine.



In the Central mine (Шахmа Центральная on the map), our troops managed to gain a foothold on part of the eastern waste heap. Fights are underway for full control over all three waste heaps of the mine. In the Zabalka area, Russian soldiers have already gained a foothold practically at the foot of the waste heaps. Attempts are underway to gain a foothold on the heights. The enemy is making every effort to disrupt our consolidation on them. It should be noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already lost control.



From the Leonidovka area, attacks are underway in the direction of Shcherbinovka (Scherbynivka), and some of our groups are operating in its southern part.

(Map key: ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.12.2024=Line of Combat Contact December 1st, 2024)

In the Pokrovsky sector, the Russian Armed Forces advanced and entered the settlement of Dachenskoye, where they managed to gain a foothold on the outskirts. Taking this settlement will mean reaching the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the Lysovka-Sukhoi Yar fortified area, where the enemy has firmly entrenched itself. It will also lead to the line of the settlements of Dachenskoye-Zelenoye-Vidrozhzhenya (Novy Trud), which literally flow into each other. Russian forces have already entered Vidrozhzhenya (Vidrodzhennia), launching an attack in armored vehicles along the forest belt, and then advancing along the railroad. Advancing along the line of these settlements will close the salient with the enemy located there north of Petrovka, forcing them to abandon their positions there. It will also mean reaching Pokrovsk on a wide area. The settlement of Shevchenko, located next to Vidrozhzhenya, which is the last settlement before Pokrovsk, is already largely controlled by our military. In addition, movement has begun to the west of it - the Russian Armed Forces have advanced in the direction of the settlement of Peschanoye. The city is being simultaneously encircled from the south, and the control zone is being expanded, making our positions more durable during this encirclement.



Thus, Russian units have already entered Novotroitskoye, having consolidated their positions in the eastern part, and are expanding their control zone to the south, breaking through along the ravine to the southern part of Novotroitskoye, with subsequent alignment along this ravine.



There is also an advance in the area of ​​the settlement of Pushkino, as well as to the north and south of this settlement. From Pushkino, our units have almost reached Ukrainka, clearing out the enemy's strongholds in its area, built here in a line one after another.

(Map key: ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024)

The Russian Armed Forces have also advanced into the settlement of Zarya (Zorya), which the enemy has been carefully fortifying and preparing for defense. Heavy fighting is underway. The same situation is in Solntsovka. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are already preparing that they will have to retreat towards Petropavlovka and Shevchenko (yes, another one). In the Starye Terny area, our troops managed to gain a foothold on the reservoir dam, along which attacks are being carried out to reach the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison occupying positions in the industrial zone of Kurakhovo. Attacks are also being carried out in the direction of the settlement of Dachnoye.

In Kurakhovo, fighting continues in the area of ​​multi-story buildings. The control zone is also expanding in the residential sector: our troops have gained a foothold close to the Yuzhny microdistrict along its northern side. Fighting is underway for the Yuzhny microdistrict itself. They managed to advance in the northeast, having gained a foothold in the houses there. Pressure is being exerted on this microdistrict from the south, where Russian fighters have taken positions near the roundabout.

(Return to the third map for the next section)

In the "Uspenovsky pocket," after the liberation of Romanovka, an assault on Annovka (Hannivka) began from that direction. Pressure is also being exerted on the enemy, who is occupying positions in the formed salient between the areas controlled by our troops in the area of ​​Romanovka and Uspenovka. At the same time, Uspenovka is also under pressure from two sides: from Dalnee (Dalnje) and from the western bank of the Sukhie Yaly River, where our units managed to advance into the settlement of Trudovoye, and, according to some reports, a large stronghold located in front of Uspenovka is being cleared.



Fighting continues in the settlement of Konstantinopolskoye/Constantinople (Kostyantynopolske), but the settlement of Sukhie Yaly has almost completely come under our control.



All this has an extremely negative impact on the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reducing their combat effectiveness.

In the area of ​​Velikaya Novoselka (Velyka Novosilka), Russian armed forces advanced between it and the settlement of Blagovatnoye (Blahodatne), coming almost right up to the settlement from the south. Movement is also underway to the west of the Mokrye Yaly River, where Russian units advanced in the area of ​​the settlement of Storozhevoe, next to which is the dominant height of Babia Gora. This height is being encircled to the north. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces again found themselves squeezed into a pocket that was formed, which will inevitably collapse.

Ukrainian names in parenthesis*

