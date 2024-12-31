ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.12.2024=Line of Combat Contact December 1st, 2024. Зона продвижения после предыдущей сводки=The zone of advancement since the previous summary.

In the Pokrovsk section of the Donetsk direction, Russian units advanced further along the railway and increased pressure on the Chunishino (Chunyshyne) station and the settlement of Novoukrainka, posing a threat to the fortified area in Lysovka. There are reports that the Russian Armed Forces are making progress in the direction of the settlement of Zverevo (Zvirove). Artillery has already begun to operate against the Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in this settlement, and, of course, our drone operators are working.



In the settlement of Peschanoe (Pischane), the enemy still holds positions in the north of the settlement. Its main territory and, most importantly, the industrial zone adjacent to it, are under the control of our soldiers. From Peschanoe, Russian units are conducting attacks in the direction of the village of Zverevo along forest belts from the area of ​​advance achieved earlier.



In the area of ​​the settlement Volkovo (Vovkove), our army units strengthened their positions, and they have driven the enemy out of a number of their own. After that, the enemy was driven out of Volkovo itself. Movement has begun from its area in the direction of the settlement Kotlino (Kotlyne), that is, in the direction of the road approaching Pokrovsk from the southwest. This will hit the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for their units in Pokrovsk. In addition, from Kotlino to the road approaching Pokrovsk from the northwest, the distance is about six kilometers, which will already put it under the threat of fire control by our forces.



All this, coupled with incoming information about attempts to create a bridgehead on the northern bank of the Kazenny Torets River in the Mirolyubovka (Myrolyubivka) area and activity in the Vozdvizhenka (Vozdvyzhenka, it's behind Marat's logo on the map 🤣) area, from which the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway is about five kilometers away, allows us to assume that our army is beginning final preparations before the liberation of Pokrovsk.



In the Novovasilevka (Novovasylivka) area, the Russian Armed Forces are consolidating their positions. The combat zone is expanding in the settlement itself. The enemy is resisting, trying to close the exit to the settlement of Udachnoe, control over which is critically important for the Ukrainian economy.



The Russian army continues to put pressure on the enemy between Uspenovka and Novoelizavetovka. North of the latter, we managed to advance, dislodging the enemy from strongholds. In Novoelizavetovka itself, our soldiers advanced despite the enemy's counterattacks, and they took control of more than half of the settlement. Combat operations are underway in the western part of Novoelizavetovka.



In Novoolenovka, which had previously been taken under control, clean-up operations have been completed, and the Russian Ministry of Defense has officially announced its liberation.

Part 2: The Russian Army's Advance to Neskuchnoe Threatens Vremevka!

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, military operations continue in the area of ​​Slavyanka and Petropavlovka.



In the area of ​​the latter, they are particularly active. After losing the defense line Zarya-Sontsovka-Starye Terny, the enemy began to build defenses along the line of Slavyanka-Petropavlovka-Shevchenko, covering the exit to the Andreevka area. As a result of assault actions, Russian units were able to overcome the Solena River, flowing in front of Shevchenko, and entered the settlement.



Later, having expanded the control zone in front of it and strengthened their positions, they advanced along the territory of the settlement Shevchenko, consolidating the recaptured positions. Now, the battles are already going on for the western outskirts of the settlement, and almost all of its territory is under the control of our fighters. Possession of this settlement will give the opportunity to put pressure both in the direction of the settlement Andreevka and to carry out attacks in the direction of the road to Kurakhovo on a wider area.

In Kurakhovo, the fighting is moving to the industrial zone in the west of the city. The industrial zone in its northern part on the shore of the reservoir has completely come under the control of our army. Attacks are underway in the direction of the Kurakhovskaya TPP (Кураховская ТЭС). Our advance groups are already working in its area. Our troops are also moving towards the TPP area from the south. Having advanced from the area of ​​multi-story buildings through the park south of the stadium, the Russian Armed Forces reached a garage cooperative near the Kurakhovo cemetery. Having consolidated their position there, Russian units created a platform for accumulating forces for further assault operations in the direction of the enemy's fortified area.



It is reported that our troops managed to advance south of Kurakhovo in a fortified area built along a forest belt that runs almost to Dachnoe, and also to advance west of the settlement of Dalnee to the treatment facilities.



Attacks are underway from the Uspenovka area in the direction of Yantarne. Our fighters are clearing out the fortified area built along the bank of the Sukhie Yaly River. Judging by the depth of the attacks, which almost reach Yantarne itself, our units have managed to succeed in their advances.



Attacks on Yantarne are also coming from the area of ​​the settlement of Gigant (Hihant), which, of course, stretches the enemy forces located in the area of this settlement.



Pressure continues from the Zelenovka area in the direction of Konstantinopol and Ulakly. Actions are being taken here to create a bridgehead on the other side of the river for a further offensive in the direction of the settlement of Ulakly specifically. The offensive actions in the direction of the settlement of Razliv (Rozlyv) also do not stop. Several more forest belts have been taken under control here.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Velikaya Novosyolka area, the Russian Armed Forces began encircling the settlement of Neskuchnoe, advancing along the road north of it. In addition, attacks in its direction are coming from both the south and east of the Mokrye Yaly River. This includes attacks in the direction of the forest located east of Neskuchnoe between the settlement and the river.



The advance to Neskuchnoe along the road from Gulyaipole (Hulyaipole) to Vremevka also threatens Vremevka itself, from which the their is only a dirt road leading north that remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian names in parenthesis

