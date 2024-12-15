Map key: ЛБС 10.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024

After our units had passed the Oskol north of Kupyansk and occupied bridgeheads there, the enemy began to receive victorious reports after some time that they had liquidated these bridgeheads. We can only guess what tasks our troops faced there. But, having withdrawn from the bridgehead in the Novomlynsk area, the Russian Armed Forces expanded the bridgehead south of Dvurechnaya (Dvorichna), having consolidated themselves in part of the forest massif and the forest belt near it. Thus, it was possible to expand the control zone in the area of ​​the southern outskirts of Dvurechnaya north of the previously occupied bridgehead. At the same time, our soldiers have already entered Dvurechnaya and have established themselves in the buildings in the southern part of the settlement. There are military clashes for access to the commanding heights along which the Dvurechnaya-Kupyansk road runs in this area.

Map key: ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024

In the Borovaya (Borova) section of the Kupyansk direction, the "cutting" of the territory occupied by the enemy into "pockets" continues. In the area of ​​the settlement of Lozovaya (Lozova), the Russian Armed Forces advanced north and south of it, beginning to form a circle. In the area north of Lozovaya, Russian forces advanced along the ravine with a river of the same name flowing through it (the Lozovaya River) and reached the outskirts of the settlement. To the south, having expanded control in the area, starting north of the settlement of Vishnevoe (Vyshneve), they approached not only Lozovaya itself, but also advanced along the ravine in the direction of the settlement of Borovskaya Andreevka (Borivska Andriivka), having consolidated themselves in front of the headquarters northeast of the settlement.



The territory controlled by the enemy is being systematically divided into separate sections. This ensures a disruption of coordination between separate units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a reduction in their defensive capability.

Map key: ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. Зона активных боев=Zone of active fighting.

In Toretsk, Russian forces continue active assault operations in the central part of the city. The area of ​​multi-story buildings, with a few exceptions, is completely under the control of our fighters. The Russian Armed Forces have established themselves in the buildings in the area of ​​the Central Market on Svetlaya Street (Vulytsya Svitla), where they are accumulating forces to continue the assault operations. In the west of the city, units of our army have reached the Khimkolonna microdistrict, located north of the Tsentralnaya mine waste heaps, having advanced there by almost a kilometer. Measures are being taken to consolidate the newly occupied positions.

Ukrainian names in parenthesis*

