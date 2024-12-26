ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Borovaya (Borova) section of the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced into the settlement of Zagryzovo (Zahryzove). Russian groups in armored vehicles are already working on the southern outskirts of the settlement, pushing the enemy back to the Boguslavka (Bohuslavka) area.

ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.12.2024=Line of Combat Contact December 1st, 2024. Зона продвижения после предыдущей сводки=The zone of advancement since the previous summary.

In the Pokrovsk section of the Donetsk direction, Russian units have taken control of almost the entire territory of the settlement of Dachenskoe, with the exception of a small, separately located part in the northeast, for which fighting is still ongoing. This part of Dachenskoe will provide access to the western part of Lysovka, that is, access to the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units and pressure on them from three sides at once.



In the Peschanoe area, our troops penetrated the enemy's defenses between Peschanoe and Volkovo (Vovkove), advancing west along the forest belt, and created a threat of a flank attack on the enemy in both settlements at once.



Interesting reports are also coming from the north of the Pokrovsk sector, where our units have begun to cross to the other bank of the Kazenny Torets in the area of ​​Mirolyubovka (Myrolyubivka), preparing a bridgehead for an offensive, most likely in the direction of Novoekonomichesk (Novoekonomichne) to form the right flank of the envelopment of the Pokrovsk-Mirnograd agglomeration.



In Novovasilyevka, the situation is also rapidly deteriorating for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Our troops have advanced towards it both along the gully from the south and in the fields from Novotroitskoye. From the ravine area, our fighters entered the farm territory and consolidated their positions there. Most likely, after the accumulation of forces, an assault on this small settlement will follow.



Our units have expanded their control in the Novoolenovka and Novoelizavetovka areas. South of Novoolenovka, enemy strongholds were captured, which made it possible to consolidate near the northern outskirts of Ukrainka, for which fighting is already underway, and part of it is under the control of our fighters. The current situation allows us to say that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will leave this settlement in the very near future.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

Northwest of the settlement Zarya (Zorya), ours advanced, clearing out the enemy stronghold. Attacks are underway in the direction of the Pokrovsk-Kurakhovo road section south of Ukrainka. Fierce fighting continues in the area of ​​Petropavlovka, Shevchenko, and Dachnoe.

In Kurakhovo, fighting continues on the outskirts of the high-rise district. Russian forces have managed to advance, taking the area of ​​the city hospital located in the southwest of the city. Attacks are underway in the area of ​​Zaporozhye Avenue (the orange road in the north of Kurakhovo) and battles are underway for the garage development and industrial zone (the fish farm) north of it.



The advance has begun in the fields south of Kurakhovo. West of the settlement of Dalnee (Dalnje), Russian detachments are making their way to the area of ​​treatment water bodies. Our zone of control has also been expanded in their direction. The Russian Defense Ministry announced today the liberation of the settlement of Gigant (Hihant). Our units are increasing pressure from its area on Yantarnoe. The exit to it through the Sukhie Yaly River will allow us to move in the direction of the settlement of Ulakly along the tree lines located there. It is the situation in the area of ​​the settlement of Ulakly that will most likely determine how long the enemy will be able to hold out in the industrial zone of Kurakhovo and in the entire pocket south of the city.

If you have trouble viewing the maps on Substack then you can try our other resources:

X

Telegram