Active military operations are underway in Chasov Yar. Russian forces have managed to advance north of Oktyabrsky from the Orlova tract and, having broken through the enemy's line of fortifications, approach the refractory plant from this side as well. On the territory of the plant itself, our military managed to gain a foothold in several buildings in its southern part. In the central part of the city, serious battles are taking place both for this factory and for the high-rise buildings next to it.



The fighting in the area of ​​the Novyi district has also intensified.

(Map key: ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024)

There are practically no multi-story buildings left under enemy control in Toretsk. The fighting is going on behind Grushevskogo (Hrushevskoho) Street, gradually moving out of the multi-story area into the residential sector. Both in the eastern part of the city and in the central part, our troops are moving in the direction of the Toretskaya mine, the enemy’s second most important fortified area in the city. There are battles for control over the waste heaps of the Central mine (on the map: Шахма Ценmральная; due to a font choice the "т" appears as "m"). The enemy was forced to abandon the positions between the southern and eastern waste heaps, but ours have not yet managed to consolidate their positions there completely.



Almost the entire Zabalka region is under stable control of our military, whose attention is now focused on establishing control over the Central mine and its waste heaps. This will make it possible to significantly influence, among other things, the enemy's logistics, keeping supply routes from Shcherbinovka under fire control, and, most importantly, from Konstantinovka (Kostyantynivka).

(Map key: ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.12.2024=Line of Combat Contact December 1st, 2024)

In the Pokrovsky sector, actions have intensified in the Nikolaevka (Mykolaivka) area. Russian fighters are probing the enemy's defenses in the direction of the settlements of Promin and Mirnograd.



From the direction of Selidovo they advanced towards the settlement of Dachenskoye (Dachenske), expanding the zone of control and conducting attacks both along the ravine in the direction of the farms south of Dachenskoye and in the direction of the Pokrovsk-Selidovo road (M30). The settlements of Zheltoe and Novopustynka have come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. From the latter, attacks are directed toward Novotroitskoye and in the direction of the settlement of Shevchenko, to which they have advanced north of Zheltoe (Zhovte) along the railroad. From Novopustynka, our forces are attacking west of the pond south of Shevchenko. According to incoming information, Russian units have managed to consolidate their positions there, reaching the settlement itself.

(Map key: ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024)

South of the settlement of Pushkino, there is an advance on a wide section towards Ukrainka. In the settlement of Zarya, we managed to gain a foothold in the eastern part, while pushing the enemy out of the previously formed “pocket” to the northeast. The Russian Defense Ministry officially announced the liberation of the settlement of Berestki. Russian units have already completely driven the enemy out of the settlement of Starye Terny, expanding control north of it. South of Starye Terny, our troops have reached the right bank of the Volchya River, and now attacks on the road that supplies the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in Kurakhovo are taking place not only along the dam but also west of the settling ponds in the direction of the village of Dachnoye.

As a result, among other things, the enemy's defense in Kurakhovo is weakening, in the industrial zone of which they tried to create conditions for long-term defensive activity. The fighting is gradually approaching this industrial zone. Russian units control almost the entire residential sector, with the exception of its northwestern part. They are also advancing in the industrial development on the shore of the reservoir. The control zone is also expanding in the area of ​​high-rise buildings. Russian Armed Forces fighters are driving the enemy out of the houses, having consolidated their positions in them. Fighting continues for the Yuzhny microdistrict.

A catastrophic situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces has developed in the "Uspenovka pocket." From the area of ​​the settlement of Dalnee (Dalnje), the Russian Armed Forces have advanced towards the settlement of Uspenovka and have consolidated their positions on the territory of farms near it, putting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' logistics at risk of being completely cut off. Another village has been liberated in the "pocket." The Russian Defense Ministry has officially announced the liberation of the settlement of Romanovka. Fighting is underway in the Annovka (Hannivka) area. The enemy tried to counterattack here, but our soldiers were eventually able to consolidate their positions and continue their offensive actions.



From the direction of the settlement Maksimovka, the Russian Armed Forces advanced towards the settlements of Sukhie Yaly and Konstantinopolskoye/Constantinople (Kostyantynopolske) and entered them, managing to gain a foothold there. Fierce fighting is underway, and if in Constantinople the enemy still manages to hold the line, then in Sukhi Yal their situation is dire and, probably, they will soon have to leave it completely.



In the Velikaya Novoselka (Velyka Novosilka) area, Russian units left the settlement of Novy Komar, concentrating on its outskirts and leveling the line of combat engagement for further assault on a wider area. South of Velikaya Novoselka, the Russian Armed Forces advanced towards it, taking control of the settlement of Blagodatnoye (Blahodatne).

Ukrainian names in parenthesis*

If you have trouble viewing the maps on Substack then you can try our other resources:

X

Telegram