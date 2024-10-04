In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced south of the settlement of Peschanoye and eliminated the salient where the Ukrainian Armed Forces were present in the Peschanoye-Berestovoye area.



In the direction of the settlement of Kruglyakovka, our units reached almost the outskirts of the settlement, occupying the forest belt in front of it.



In the village of Kolesnikovka, Russian Armed Forces soldiers entered and secured a position in the buildings on the eastern edge of the street running along the Peschanaya River.



In the Svatovsky sector, the Russian Armed Forces continue to push back the enemy. After liberating the settlement of Makeyevka, our units are driving the enemy out of the heights located to the west of it, gradually occupying them. They are also attacking along the road to Grekovka.

West of the settlement Nevskoye, units of the Russian Armed Forces have come close to the settlement Novolyubovka. Fighting is taking place on its outskirts.

In the village of Ivanovka, artillery strikes are being carried out on enemy positions.



Our reconnaissance and sabotage groups are working in the village of Terny.