In the Selidovsky sector, the Russian Armed Forces are developing their offensive. In the area of ​​the settlement of Vishnevoe, the enemy is retreating to Grigorovka. South of Vishnevoe, our units have advanced from the railway in the direction of the settlement of Novoalekseyevka.



In Selidovo itself, clean-up operations are continuing. Places where individual Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who did not manage to leave the city with the rest of the people have taken refuge are being identified. The Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced the liberation of the village of Tsukurino.



Attacks are being launched from the Tsukurino area both in the direction of Novodmitrovka, in the eastern part of which our units are already working, and in the direction of the settlement of Voznesenka bypassing the settlement of Kremennaya Balka. Artillery positions were destroyed in Novodmitrovka and Sontsovka. In the latter, an ammunition depot was also hit. This weakened the Ukrainian Armed Forces' ability to inflict fire damage in this area.



In the Gornyak area, mines No. 40 and 42, as well as their waste heaps, came under the control of our troops, which significantly increased the pressure on the enemy garrison in Kurakhovka, where the railway station in the northern part of the city came under our control.



According to some reports, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have begun withdrawing forces from Kurakhovka in small groups.



In Kurakhovo, a FAB-3000 strike was carried out on the location of the 46th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the industrial zone of the city.