In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced north of the settlement of Peschanoye and reached the commanding heights, driving the enemy out from there.



Northwest of these heights, our units advanced along the forest belt in the direction of the settlement of Peschanoye (the Northern one), and another semi-cauldron for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, entrenched in the Tabayevka area, is beginning to emerge.

From the Seversky direction, there are reports of increased military action in the Belogorovka area on the right bank of the Seversky Donets and in the Grigorovka and Serebryanka area.

In Chasov Yar, units of the Russian Armed Forces continue to destroy the enemy, moving forward. In the Oktyabrsky district of the city, our fighters reached the intersection of Chkalova and Skripchenko streets, taking control of another part of the residential development there. Artillery and aviation are working on enemy positions in the city. Our scouts are identifying Ukrainian Armed Forces command posts (one of them was worked on by three FAB-500s) and deployment sites both in Chasov Yar itself and in Konstantinovka, which is the Ukrop hub in this area. In the industrial zone of the city, equipment is being placed and repaired, and warehouses and temporary deployment points are equipped. It is at these sites that our aviation operates, using KABs.

The Russian army has liberated the settlements of Zoryanoye First and Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

The liberation of the village of Zoryanoye First effectively slammed the lid of the cauldron in the so-called “Nevelsky pocket”.

In the Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Armed Forces broke through the enemy's defenses and fought for the dam in the northwestern part of the settlement of Kamenskoye. Previously, the dam connected the southwestern part of the settlement with the northwestern part through the water surface of the Kakhovka Reservoir. But after the destruction of its dam by the Ukrainian armed forces in 2023, and the withdrawal of water from the reservoir, the dam passes through a section of exposed bottom.