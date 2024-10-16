In the Pokrovsky area, the Russian armed forces liberated the settlement of Krasny Yar.



Active military operations continue in the area of ​​Nikolaevka and Lysovka. According to the enemy's pessimistic comments on the situation in Lysovka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are already mentally preparing to leave it. Although they are still trying to hold on there under the onslaught of our fighters.

In the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction, massive artillery strikes have been carried out on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the settlement of Katerynivka in recent days, and in the settlement itself, our fighters have expanded their zone of action. According to some estimates, up to half of the settlement's territory is the so-called "gray zone".



In the Ugledar area, the Russian Armed Forces fighters finally cleared the area of ​​the southern ventilation shaft of the Yuzhnodonbasskaya No. 3 mine and continued offensive operations in the direction of Bogoyavlenka, advancing north of Ugledar and along the ravine in an area up to three kilometers wide.

In the Velikaya Novoselka area, the Russian Armed Forces advanced in the area of ​​the previously liberated settlement of Levadnoye, expanding the control zone to the north and northeast of it. From Priyutnoye, the Russian army units advanced to the settlement of Novodarovka, approaching a cascade of headquarters, for control of which fighting is currently underway. A couple of kilometers north of Novodarovka is the settlement of Novopol, beyond which runs a bypass road connecting Gulyaipole (and through it Orekhov) with Velikaya Novoselka. Taking it under fire control, and especially its physical cutting, means fragmentation of the front for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



This advance also affects the enemy's position in Velikaya Novoselka, to which our units are also making their way from the side of Zolotaya Niva. Southwest of the latter, the Russian Armed Forces fighters have also expanded their control, pushing back the enemy.



Pressure is also being exerted on Velikaya Novoselka from the south. In recent days, artillery activity has intensified north of Staromayorskoye. Our aviation is striking at Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in the rear areas. Thus, an ammunition depot was destroyed in the settlement of Bogatyr. Earlier, the enemy noted increased activity in the area of ​​our reconnaissance drones. This was probably preparation for the start of assault operations.