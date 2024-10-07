In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced towards the settlement of Glushkovka, gradually expanding the wedge with which they cut off the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in this area. In the area of ​​the settlement of Kolesnikovka, the attack completely destroyed the previously damaged railway bridge, which was used for enemy logistics after the communication along the Glushkovka-Kruglyakovka highway was cut off. The nature of the terrain (large swamps) and the proximity of our units to the bridge area are unlikely to allow the enemy to establish logistics here again.



Our reconnaissance and sabotage groups are operating in the village of Kruglyakovka. According to some reports, assault groups have managed to enter the settlement and gain a foothold on the outskirts. Heavy fighting is underway. Air and artillery strikes were carried out on enemy targets in all directions.



In Petropavlovka, a UAV control point was destroyed, and in Kucherovka, an enemy air defense post was destroyed by a strike.



In the area of ​​the settlement of Borovaya (southwest of Novoplatonovka, just off the map*), another attack was carried out on the crossing to the settlement of Gorokhovatka, and at the time of its infliction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces transport was transporting personnel for rotation across the bridge.

In the Pokrovsky sector, the Center group of troops liberated the settlement of Grodovka. This is the last large settlement before Mirnograd, to which the Russian Armed Forces are approaching from the settlement of Nikolaevka, which is already completely under the control of our troops. The fighting has shifted to its outskirts, where our units are pressing on strongholds located north- and southwest of the settlement.



A large company stronghold north of Nikolaevka has been partially taken under control. The enemy is being driven out of the rest of the territory. West of the railway, the Russian Armed Forces entered the settlement of Lysovka and consolidated their positions in the buildings on the eastern outskirts. The situation is extremely dynamic, the enemy is trying to counterattack in order to dislodge our guys from their positions.



The Russian Aerospace Forces are actively working in the area against the positions and facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and strikes are being carried out on targets in Pokrovsk, Mirnograd, Novoekonomichesky, and Rodinsky.



It is reported that the enemy is hastily preparing a new line of defense west of Pokrovsk to protect the Dnepropetrovsk region.



In Pavlograd (Dnipropetrovsk region) a strike was carried out on the forward post of the 72nd brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which was recently withdrawn from Ugledar with heavy losses.

In the Selidovsky area, units of the Russian Armed Forces went beyond the railway in the settlement of Tsukurino to its western part and consolidated their position in the residential area, taking control of most of the settlement. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are gradually losing control over the territory of the poultry farm. Meanwhile, the Russian army entered the settlement of Novoselidovka, in the direction of which the Ukrainian Armed Forces units were retreating from Tsukurino under pressure from our fighters. We also managed to make some progress in the village of Maksimilyanovka in the Kurakhovsky direction.

In the Yuzhnodonetsk direction, active assault operations are underway in the area of ​​the settlement of Konstantinovka, and as a result of the attack with the use of armored vehicles, it was possible to advance on the right bank of the Sukhie Yaly River in the direction of the settlement of Antonovka.



Our forces also attacked in the area of ​​the settlement of Zolotaya Niva west of Ugledar, probing the enemy’s defenses, identifying weak spots in them, and according to operational data, the tactics were successful, so as a result of the attacks, the settlement came under the control of our soldiers.