In the Kremensky area, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Novosadove.



Units of our army, with the support of aviation, intensified assault operations in the area and advanced west of Terny in the direction of Ivanovka. In the Torskoye area, the line of combat clashes remains dynamic in both directions. It is quite problematic to consolidate in the ruins of the village. Our fighters are trying to consolidate here, and for now, they are changing the places of entry into the settlement.

In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced between the settlements of Vodyanoye and Katerinovka. South of Katerinovka, along the reservoirs, our soldiers are making their way to the next settlement - Yelizavetovka, the defense of which was reinforced by units of the 72nd and 79th brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, the enemy is preparing to use not only the settlement itself for defense, but also the so-called "Yelizavetinsky Forest." Thus, the enemy expects to organize a long-term defense here after the fall of Katerinovka. In the latter, our units already control about half of the settlement.



In the Konstantinovka-Pobeda area, the salient occupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the east of highway 0532 was eliminated. During the further offensive, our units went beyond the highway and, having driven the enemy out of fortifications along the forest belt, and there they have consolidated their positions.