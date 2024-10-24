In the Selidovsky area, our army is implementing the Ugledar scenario, but, so to speak, in an accelerated mode. Most of the city is under our control. Our flags have been installed on multi-story buildings in the central part. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding on in the western and northern parts of the city. Russian assault units are attacking the enemy in the area of ​​multi-story buildings. This is the main defense belt of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, where the main forces of their garrison are concentrated.



Russian units are working to cut off the last supply routes and are creating a threat of complete encirclement. Thus, an advance is underway along the M30 highway to the Pokrovsk-Selidovo road. On the other side of it, our forces entered the village of Vishnevoe.



It is still very premature to talk about the liberation of Selidovo, but judging by the reports from there, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are no longer offering serious resistance and will most likely gradually withdraw from the city while they have the opportunity.



Further south, after taking control of the poultry farm near Tsukurino, Russian units have reached Novodmitrovka, on the outskirts of which fighting is already underway. The enemy is trying to prevent further encirclement of the area north of the Kurakhovskoye Reservoir with an exit to bypass Kurakhovo itself.



In the area of ​​the settlement Gornyak, the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is also developing critically. Izmailovka has come under our control (possibly not yet completely), where the Russian Federation fighters have planted a flag in its western part. This makes the coverage of Gornyak more dense and opens the way to the Kurakhovskaya No. 42 mine, the waste heaps of which allow control of the surrounding area, and which is an important part of the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces both in Gornyak and in Kurakhovka.

In the Velikaya Novoselka area, the Russian Armed Forces advanced west of Levadnoye and entered the settlement of Olgovskoye. To the west of Staromayorsky, the enemy was driven out of their strongholds in the forest belt and in the area of ​​the abandoned field reservoir, thus advancing along the road to Rivne.

In the Ugledar area, the "East" group of troops advanced northwest of Ugledar to Bogoyavlenka, approaching it more and more densely. This advance is also significant in that it is approaching the road between Bogoyavlenka and Novoukrainka, which lies on the heights - for the subsequent cutting off of communication between them and disruption of interaction between the defense nodes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Southeast of Bogoyavlenka, Russian units drove the enemy out of a small forest area, the so-called Dobrovolsky Forest.



Our troops have reached the main line of fortifications in front of Bogoyavlenka. Artillery and aviation are helping to dismantle them. Strikes are being carried out on positions, ammunition depots and antitank missiles are being destroyed. Our drone operators are also working successfully.