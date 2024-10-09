In the Seversky direction, fighters of the Yuzhnaya troop group took control of the settlement of Grigorovka, located west of Belogorovka. Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade of the 3rd Army unfurled the Russian flag on the ruins of one of the houses. During the fighting that has been going on in this area for over a year (most of it was positional), not a single intact house remained in the settlement. Its residents left it long ago.

And now this area has come to life again.

Grigorovka

The fighting is already underway for the village of Serebryanka, located a couple of kilometers west of Grigorovka. According to operational information, our forces managed to enter and gain a foothold - half of the village is already under the control of our fighters. The Russian Armed Forces are bypassing one of the enemy's most powerful fortified areas - Belaya Gora (white/chalk mountains), which rises above the surrounding area by more than a hundred meters, and are approaching Seversk in four directions. This is the main hub of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this area. From the south, they are pressing along the railway from Razdolovka, and from the southeast, they are also pressing along the railway from the Vyemka area. From the east, our forces approached the city, taking the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye (where they also installed a flag in the western part of the village), which stretches for several kilometers and is located four kilometers from Seversk. And now they have begun to bypass the city in the north.

In Toretsk, the Russian Armed Forces advanced in the eastern part of the city, where they reached Geroev Truda Street. Assault units are making their way to the city center. Fighting is taking place in the area of ​​the Central Market and the police station.



Several days earlier, our units began to enter the territory of the Central mine, which, together with the Dzerzhinskaya Central Processing Plant located there, constituted a powerful enemy fortified area.



In the south of Toretsk, heavy fighting is taking place in the Zabalka area. Most of the area has come under the control of our fighters. It should be understood that there is no clearly defined line of clashes there. Heavy fighting is taking place in a variety of areas, including in the forest area, where our forces are also making progress.



The key to Toretsk is the Zabalka area, the defense of which relies on the "Central" mine. Our units have switched to the tactics of enveloping enemy resistance nodes. In the Zabalka area, a plan for a wide envelopment is being formed: pressure on the fortified area of ​​the "Central" mine from the east and southeast. The goal is to tie up the enemy in battle at the main stronghold. The close radius of the envelopment is from the "Valyuga" mine to the "Central" mine. And a large radius of envelopment is on Leonidovka. The enemy is forced to "split" as they must cover themselves against the background of a deficit of reserves.