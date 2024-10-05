In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced in the area of ​​the settlement of Kolesnikovka on the right (northern) bank of the Peschanaya River, approaching the central part of the settlement. The river divides Kolesnikovka into southern and northern parts. In the northern part, the RF is moving along Glushkovka-Kruglyakovka road toward the river, and south of the river, the units of the Russian Forces are moving west along the street that is parellel to the river, crossing this same road. They also went to the road between Kolesnikovka and Kruglyakovka, occupying the forest plantations along it. The fighting shifted to the SNT "Mashinostroitel" (agricultural cooperative), behind which the railway is located. Thus, the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in this area is effectively cut into two parts (north and south of Kolesnikovka on the left bank of the Oskol).

In the Selidovsky sector, our armed forces continue to encircle the village of Selidovo, advancing along the M30 (E50) road and expanding control west of the Novogrodovskaya No. 2 mine. From the south of Selidovo, our units are advancing along the railway in the direction of the settlement of Vishnevoe, increasing pressure on it, which also threatens the enemy with cutting Selidovo off from the rear in this area. In the settlement of Tsukurino, the enemy is retreating behind the railroad from the eastern part of the settlement, which has almost completely come under the control of our fighters. The enemy has reported that only the poultry farm located to the west of the settlement is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, while residential areas have moved into the gray zone.



In the area of ​​the village of Zhelannoye 2, Russian Armed Forces completed the cleansing of the enemy, and the Ministry of Defense officially announced its liberation.



In the "Nevelsky pocket" the Russian Armed Forces have further expanded their zone of control, gradually reducing the size of the salient. The Ukrainian Armed Forces units located there are being pulled back across the fields in the direction of the settlement of Zoryanoye, located in a section that is itself effectively a semi-cauldron. The Gornyak-Zoryanoye-Kurakhovka-Aleksandropol section, after our advance west of Gornyak to Izmailovka, can be supplied only along the road passing through Ilyinka. Plus, our army entered the settlement of Ostrovskoe, reducing the distance to Kurakhovo to 2 km and reaching the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in Kurakhovka.

In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced north of the village of Konstantinovka and drove the enemy out of the territory of a livestock farm, taking control of it. In the village of Katerinovka, assault units entered the eastern part of the settlement and established themselves in a residential area. In the area of ​​Ugledar, after its liberation, units of our army are developing their success and have made significant progress in the direction of the village of Bogoyavlenka.