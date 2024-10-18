In the Kremensky sector, the Russian Armed Forces, after liberating the settlement of Nevskoye, as the Ministry of Defense announced on October 16, are expanding the zone of control in its area and to the west of Makeyevka. They also significantly reduced, and according to some sources, completely eliminated, the pocket occupied by the enemy to the east of the road between Makeyevka and Nevskoye. To the south, battles are underway for Torskoye. The Russian Armed Forces entered the settlement, dislodging the enemy from a number of strongholds and houses, and consolidated their positions there.

In Chasov Yar, units of the Russian Armed Forces in the Oktyabrsky microdistrict drove the enemy out of fortifications located along the Seversky Donetsk-Donbass canal and took control of the bridge area. They also advanced into the residential area of ​​the microdistrict, taking control of its southeastern part up to Serova Street. Fighting is already taking place in the area of ​​school No. 17. South of the city, the Russian Armed Forces advanced along the road to the settlement of Stupochki, leveling the line of our control zone and cutting off the salient in which the enemy was holding out.

In the Selidovo sector, the Russian Armed Forces cut the Selidovo-Novodmitrovka road, reaching it along the railway line. This also means that our units advanced to the southwestern part of Selidovo in the process of encircling it. North of Tsukurino, our fighters drove the enemy out of a strong point located near the railway, expanding their zone of control there. Fighting in the area of ​​the poultry farm continues. Almost all of its territory has already come under the control of our units, with the exception of the westernmost buildings.



In the Maksimilyanovka area, our armed forces advanced into the fields south of the settlement between it and the highway, approaching the main area of ​​the stronghold system in front of Kurakhovo.