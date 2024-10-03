In the Toretsk section of the Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced in the fields and forest belts west of Nelepovka and entered the settlement of Leonidovka. In Toretsk, our units expanded the control zone during the fighting, reaching Rudnichnaya Street, behind which the Toretsky mine is located. The mine territory and its waste heaps are a very significant fortified area of ​​the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this area.

In the Selidovsky area, units of the Russian Armed Forces entered the settlement of Tsukurino from the north and advanced significantly along the eastern outskirts of the settlement. In the southern part of Tsukurino, our soldiers also advanced into residential areas. Thus, the enemy is driven out from two sides, forcing them to gradually retreat to the western part of the settlement, located behind the railway.



South of Tsukurino, after taking control of the mine named after St. Basil the Great, units of the Russian Armed Forces began to bypass the settlement of Gornyak, moving along forest belts in the direction of the settlement of Izmailovka, and the strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, located in the area of ​​these forest belts, came under the control of our soldiers during the fighting.