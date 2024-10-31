In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Kruglyakovka. Servicemen of the 2nd Guards Taman Motor Rifle Division secured the flag on the TV tower. In the settlements of Glushkovka and Kolesnikovka, defensive positions were destroyed by artillery fire, which made it possible to expand control in the latter. Meanwhile, assault operations in Zagryzovo continue. The enemy is trying to hold its positions along the bank of the Oskol River.

In the Pokrovsky sector, the Russian Armed Forces have reached the Grodovka-Pokrovsk road north of Nikolaevka. To the east of our control zone, the enemy is holding a large stronghold. But since our units' access to the road is blocking logistics, the Ukrops will not be able to hold out there for long and will be forced to abandon this defensive sector. West of Nikolaevka, Russian units are also expanding their zone of control, trying to reach the railway. By consolidating key positions, our army is able to advance to the settlements of Promin, Moskovskoye (or, as it has now been renamed, Kazatskoye), and Mirnograd. Fighting continues in the village of Lysovka. There is a noticeable increase in the activity of military actions throughout the entire area, as well as the work of our aviation. In the Novopavlovka-Dachenskoye area, the Ukrainian side closed the entrance to Pokrovsk. This means that they expect military actions in the near future.



In the area of ​​liberated Selidovo, Russian units continue to advance toward the Pokrovsk-Selidovo road north of the city, and also to develop an offensive along the Selidovo-Vishnevoye line, expanding the zone of control to the west and northwest in the direction of Dachenskoye.



In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Russian armed forces eliminated defenses of the salient in the Kurakhovka area. After taking control of the waste heaps of mines No. 40 and No. 42, the territory of the Kurakhovskaya Central Processing Plant was taken with a swift dash. At the same time, in the settlement of Kurakhovka, our soldiers occupied one after another the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, installing flags on them. As a result, the entire territory of Kurakhovka came under the control of the Russian military. The enemy retreated in the direction of the settlement of Volchenko. In the course of further offensive actions, our soldiers occupied the waste heap of the Kurakhovskaya Central Processing Plant, and the Ukrops, squeezed from three sides, left the settlement of Volchenko and retreated in the direction of Stepanovka and Ilyinka.



Our units also made significant progress from the direction of Maksimilyanovka, where they broke through the defenses and entered the central part of the settlement of Kurakhovo.

In the Bogoyavlenka area, the Russian Armed Forces advanced north of it to the settlement of Trudovoye. Aviation is practicing strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the latter, probably preparing it for subsequent assault actions on our part. The deployment point of the 35th separate marine brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the settlement of Sukhie Yaly was also destroyed.



In the Konstantinopolskaya dacha tract, our units are trying to advance in a western direction. Attacks are also underway along the road to Novoukrainka. Until recently, there was a "pocket" between the latter and Bogoyavlenka, in which the enemy controlled the heights located there.



With the transition of Novoukrainka under the control of our fighters, and taking into account the offensive actions along the road, the enemy clearly faced the prospect of encirclement. As a result, this "pocket" was eliminated, and the heights are under our control.

Novoukrainka, as already noted, is completely under the control of our military. From there, attacks are being launched to the north in the direction of the 0510 Velyka Novosyolka-Kurakhove road and Maksimovka lying behind it. At the same time, attacks are being launched along the road to Bogoyavlenka.



The Russian armed forces liberated the village of Yasnaya Polyana.



In the settlement of Shakhtyorskoye, fighting continues in its western part. At the same time, our units have advanced north of the settlement of Yasnaya Polyana along the road to the settlement of Razliv, which is located approximately ten kilometers away. The Russian Aerospace Forces are striking with FABs at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this settlement. And in the settlement of Razdolnoye, the command post of the 128th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed.