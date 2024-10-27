In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces broke through the enemy's defenses and reached the Velyka Novosyolka-Kurakhove line in several areas at once.



From Zolotaya Niva, armored vehicles advanced rapidly to the settlement of Shakhtyorskoye and took up positions on the outskirts of the settlement. Taking Shakhtyorskoye opens up the direct road to Velyka Novosyolka, which is the main hub for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this area.



Between Zolotaya Niva and Prechistovka, the RF advanced, expanding the zone of control and taking more advantageous positions. After that, having made a dash, they reached the enemy's defensive node in Novoukrainka, taking positions in the southwest of the settlement.



Having broken through the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian units entered the settlement of Bogoyavlenka. Fighting is taking place in the built-up area of ​​the settlement, where house after house they are freeing it from the enemy. On the western outskirts of Bogoyavlenka, our fighters have almost completely taken control of the industrial territory, approaching the road to Novoukrainka.

Fighters from the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade raise a flag in the center of the village of Bogoyavlenka on the roof of the Kalinka kindergarten building ( 47.859012, 37.214888 ).

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive line is thus divided into separate sections. Coordinated work is underway to ensure access from the south to the settlement of Kurakhovo, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces have turned into a very strong fortified area. It is also possible to develop the offensive in the area of ​​Constantinople-Andreyevka to reach the rear of Kurakhovo from the west.



South of Katerinovka, the Russian Armed Forces took control of the farm area, driving the enemy out of their established positions there.



West of the settlement Pobeda, a movement began in the direction of the settlement Dalneye, which also covered Kurakhovo from the south. Simultaneously with the advance in Bogoyavlenka (with the prospect of reaching Uspenovka), this creates a threat to enemy forces on the Katerinovka-Uspenovka line.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Aleksandropol, reaching the line of the Volchya River along the entire section to Kurakhovo and thus approaching Kurakhovka closely and from the southeast. At the same time, from the side of Zoryanoye, Russian units undertook assault actions, as a result of which the forward detachments entered Kurakhovka. After taking control of the settlement of Gornyak, it remained the only large settlement between Tsukurino and Kurakhovo.



In Gornyak, city cleanup activities are underway. In the area of ​​mines No. 40 and 42, battles are underway for the industrial territory of these mines. Some of the buildings have come under the control of our army. From the Novoselidovka area, Russian units began moving south in the direction of the settlement of Ilyinka, located on the northern shore of the Kurakhovskoye Reservoir. In Novoselidovka itself, fighting is taking place in the center of the settlement.



The movement towards Ilyinka creates a threat of encirclement for the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison located not only in Kurakhovka, but also in the area of ​​the Kurakhovskaya Central Defense Force, which, like other similar facilities, is a well-equipped fortified area for the enemy.



North of Novodmitrovka, the Russian Armed Forces have expanded their zone of control, advancing to road 50951, which leads from Selidovo to the settlement of Starye Terny on the western side of the Kurakhovo Reservoir. Advancing along this road to the south provides our troops with access to the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in Kurakhovo. This is precisely what the enemy is trying to prevent by currently defending Novodmitrovka.

The settlement of Vishnevoe has almost completely come under the control of our fighters. According to some reports, the enemy has left this settlement, abandoning its positions. The most important news comes from the village of Selidovo, where Russian forces have begun clearing the city of enemy remnants and suppressing individual pockets of resistance on its outskirts. In fact, Selidovo is completely under our control. Documents are being checked in the city for the civilians who remain there. Establishing control over Selidovo and Vishnevo disrupted the logistics and communications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area, which will force enemy units in Novoselidovka and Kurakhovka to regroup or retreat to alternate defensive lines