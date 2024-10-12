In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Ostrovskoye.



Ostrovskoe is located less than a kilometer from Kurakhovo, but the road to its main part goes along a dam and a bridge over the mouth of the Osikova River, where it flows into the Kurakhovo Reservoir.



On the right bank, there is a small district of Kurakhovo with several streets. Our forces are breaking through to the main part of the city of Maksimilyanovka on the left bank of the river, where fighting is currently taking place in the center of the town. At the same time, Maksimilyanovka is being pressured from both Georgievka and Ostroye.

In Kurakhovo and its outskirts, enemy targets are being knocked out. On the western outskirts of the city, there is a large industrial zone, including, among other things, a thermal power plant, a pipe and boiler-mechanical plant, and the Elektrostal enterprise. This industrial zone is actively used by the enemy for its own needs.



Our scouts reveal the exact location of objects, after which artillery and aviation work on them. Our drone operators already work on the enemy in the populated area itself, expertly knocking them out there. In this direction, TOS are also involved, causing panic among the Ukrops.



Recently, there have been reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing to surrender the settlements of Kurakhovo and Selidovo in order to strengthen the defense of Pokrovsk, but this does not mean that the enemy will flee tomorrow, as the enemy is fighting back fiercely, although its fate is predetermined.