In the Seversky direction, our armed forces have liberated the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.

In Toretsk, Russian Armed Forces fighters advanced in the area of ​​Mayakovsky Street, where they took control of the multi-story buildings between it and Torgovaya Street.

In the Selidovsky sector, our army units advanced in the southern part of the settlement of Tsukurino. South of it, the enemy was driven out of the territory of the mine named after St. Basil the Great. The mine waste heap and the strong point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, located behind the railway line, came under our control.

In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced further north of the Solyonenkaya gully and have come close to the settlement of Katerinovka. Assault units are probing the defense of the settlement, conducting "reconnaissance in force." In the area of ​​the settlement of Vodyanoye, Russian units advanced in the direction of the settlement of Bogoyavlenka, taking control of the territory of the ventilation shaft of the Yuzhnodonbasskaya No. 3 mine. According to some reports, our units are already about a kilometer from the settlement.



Ugledar has been completely taken under control by our fighters.



Now it’s the turn of the Novoukrainka-Bogoyavlenka line, the breakthrough of which will provide access to the rear of Velikaya Novoselka, Kurakhovo, and the Konstantinopolskoye-Katerinovka line.