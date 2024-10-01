In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Vishnevoe. Our troops are gradually moving towards the settlement of Borovaya, which is another important logistics hub for the Zaoskol group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There are no crossings over the Oskol between the settlement of Gorokhovatka in the Borovaya area and the settlement of Senkovo, and the Oskol itself is wider than in other areas.

In the Pokrovsky section of the Donetsk direction, our armed forces liberated the settlement of Krutoy Yar, and work continues to clear the western part of the settlement of Krasny Yar and the western part of the settlement of Nikolaevka from the enemy.

In the Selidovsky sector, the Russian Armed Forces improved their position north of the village of Selidovo, where they occupied the intersection of the M30 (E50) highway and the road between Selidovo and Novogrodovka, securing a position at a gas station located nearby. In the area of ​​the settlement of Tsukurino, our units approached the settlement closely from the east and managed to gain a foothold in its southeastern part. They also managed to advance on the territory of the St. Basil the Great mine, where they approached the settling ponds, taking control of almost all the buildings of the enterprise.



In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced in the area between the settlements of Georgievka and Pobeda, dislodging the enemy from its fortifications in the forest belt.

In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced to the settlement of Katerinovka north of the Solyonenkaya gully. The enemy is complaining that our forces have been able to move mortars and are now using them to cover positions in Katerinovka and Antonovka. In the Ugledar area, our armed forces advanced towards the city from the south and west, taking complete control of the fields adjacent to the city.

In Ugledar itself, in its southern part, the enemy was driven out of the hospital territory. During the offensive, the Russian Armed Forces entered the city from the west and drove the enemy out of the high-rise area, planting a flag on one of those buildings.

Without ceasing the assault actions, our fighters drove out the enemy and took control of the Lada garage cooperative in the north of Ugledar, raising our flag there as well.

Thus, the entire western part of the city came under the control of our fighters, and the enemy's resistance took on a focal character in the central part of the city. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are rapidly losing the opportunity to leave Ugledar. Against this background, there were reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces command gave the order to retreat from the city.