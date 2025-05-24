Northern Direction



From the Russian Ministry of Defense report: "Units of the 'North' Group have liberated the settlement of Loknya in Sumy Oblast as a result of successful operations." Marked by the Russian Flag*

This is one of the sections of the buffer zone being established by the Russian Armed Forces.



The village of Loknya is the gateway to the village of Yunakovka. Yunakovka serves as the transport hub of the area, located at the intersection of roads—primarily the N-07 highway, 6 km from the Russian state border. Before the Special Military Operation, there was a vehicle checkpoint in the village. Currently, rear facilities and supply points for the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been set up here.



Control over Yunakovka will disrupt the enemy's supply line running through Novonikolaevka-Yablonevka-Yunakovka.



Chasov Yar Direction



From the Russian Ministry of Defense report: "Units of the 'South' Group have liberated the settlement of Stupochki in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of decisive actions." Marked by a Russian Flag*

ЛБС 17.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 17th, 2024. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.

In our May 19th report, while assessing the situation, we suggested that active operations would likely begin in the Chasov Yar sector. Today, the small village of Stupochki (population: 90) was liberated. The village is situated in a lowland near the N-32 highway. Approximately 1 km to the west, the highway passes through the highest point of the elevated terrain—Hill 230.5. From there, the road descends toward the city of Konstantinovka, dropping 130 meters over 4 km. South of Stupochki lies the relatively large village of Predtechino (population: 400), which serves as the gateway to Konstantinovka.



Securing Stupochki allows our forces to outflank the AFU grouping defending Konstantinovka from the south and divert part of the enemy's already limited forces in the Novaya Poltavka-Romanovka and Aleksandro-Kalinovo areas.



South Donetsk Direction



From the Russian Ministry of Defense report: "Units of the 'East' Group have liberated the settlement of Otradnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of decisive actions." Marked by a Russian flag*

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 1st, 2025.

In yesterday’s report (dated 23.5.2025), we examined the tactical situation near Otradnoe in detail. Today, our soldiers have liberated the village of Otradnoe.



We congratulate our defenders! May they achieve further success and victories!