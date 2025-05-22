Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense:



"As a result of the active and decisive actions of the units of the 'Center' Group, the settlement of Novaya Poltavka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated."

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The village of Novaya Poltavka is the eastern gateway to the ridge of the watershed between the Kazenny Torets and Poltavka rivers. This ridge begins north of the settlement of Sofievka and ends at the line of Novoekonomichnoe–Novaya Poltavka. Its location is highly advantageous: the flanks are protected by rivers, and the terrain is elevated. The height reaches 212 meters near Novaya Poltavka, 188 meters to the west near Novoekonomichnoe, and 190 meters at the start of the watershed near the settlement of Poltavka. (The heights are marked by triangles with a dot in the middle on the map.*) The most advantageous place for the deployment of blocking positions (positions in the depth of the defense) to cover the areas of accumulation and deployment of enemy reserves and fire cover for the cavalry line is the height of 212 to Malinovka and the radial line Popov Yar to Vozdvizhenka.



The village of Malinovka is under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, with clearing operations and position consolidation underway. The enemy’s ideal area for blocking positions is now being locked out from the south.



It appears that the primary objective for the Russian Armed Forces in this sector is to gain control over the Vladimirovka–Popov Yar–Malinovka–Koptevo area. By dislodging the enemy from this zone, our units will secure control over all logistical and maneuver routes for the enemy while establishing a bridgehead that ensures operational freedom for future actions: either advancing eastward on the right flank toward Popov Yar–Rusin Yar or westward on the left flank toward the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive area of Vladimirovka–Novoekonomichnoe.



The tempo of combat operations in this sector is high, with the initiative firmly in the hands of the Russian Armed Forces. We will continue to monitor developments closely.



To our fighters: may you have military success, decisive action, and victory!