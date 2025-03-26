Kursk Direction



The operation to liberate our territories from enemy forces in Kursk Oblast is nearing completion. According to some estimates, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will hold out there for no more than a week.



Near the settlement of Guevo, fighters from the 177th Marine Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces crossed the Psel River. Battles for the settlement have begun. The enemy is being ground down in the areas of Oleshnya and Gogolevka (Hoholevka on the map).



Russian forces have taken control of the Sudzha GIS (gas infrastructure site), where the enemy had previously blown up gas pipelines. Following this, our troops dislodged the AFU from positions set up at the "Sudzha" checkpoint and took control of it. Consolidation is underway.



Simultaneously with the fighting in Kursk Oblast, Russian forces are expanding control in Sumy Oblast. Our units are putting pressure on Vladimirovka, located west of the main combat zone, and have managed to secure a foothold in part of the village. Control is also being expanded near Zhuravka. Active pressure is being applied to Veselovka and Basovka (where our forces have also secured positions).



In some areas, the AFU attempted counterattacks. Preparations for these were detected in advance, and the enemy was met with Grad MLRS fire.



After failures in Kursk Oblast, the AFU is redeploying some units to the Belgorod border, amassing forces there.

Near Demidovka, mopping-up operations continue against enemy personnel who managed to escape from destroyed armored vehicles. The enemy is attempting to infiltrate on foot, using ATVs, armored vehicles, and even a tractor (which was documented).



From midday on March 25th until this morning, the enemy tried to break through toward the settlement of Popovka. Our border guards valiantly repelled the attacks until reinforcements arrived. All soldiers were wounded but prevented the enemy from breaking through. Troops from the Russian Armed Forces' 128th Brigade came to the border guards' aid.



In addition to pulling forces toward the border of the Krasnoyaruzhsky district in Belgorod Oblast, blocking detachments were spotted near the settlement of Prokhody in Sumy Oblast. These units attacked Ukrainian troops attempting to evacuate from the Belgorod border area.

ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Liman Direction



Units of the "West" troop grouping liberated the settlement of Mirnoye (renamed Dzerzhinskoye by Ukrainian authorities).



As a result, the AFU’s only remaining supply line is Torskoe–Yampolovka, which is under heavy fire control from our side.



Pokrovsk Direction (no map)



Russian units have become active again near Zelenoe and Lysovka.



Near the settlement of Peschanoe, our forces advanced northeast, securing positions in tree lines along the railway. Attempts are being made to approach Zverevo from the flank.



In Uspenovka, fierce fighting continues. However, our units have managed to advance within the settlement. Additionally, control was regained over a spoil heap southeast of Uspenovka, where the enemy had previously pushed back our troops.

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Активности=Activity.

Zaporozhye Direction



Russian forces have expanded their control zone near Pyatikhatki, allowing for increased assault operations near Lobkovoe.



A number of enemy positions near Stepovoe (south and east of it) have also come under our control.



Units of the "East" group liberated the settlement of Malye Shcherbaki and improved frontline positions toward Shcherbaki. Success in this sector weakens the enemy’s defenses and allows preparations for further offensive actions, creating a threat to the AFU in Orekhovo from the west.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.