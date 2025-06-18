Sumy Buffer Zone



From the Russian Defense Ministry report: Units of the "North" Group advanced into the depths of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Novonikolaevka in Sumy Oblast.

Буферная Зона=Buffer Zone. ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The "North" Group continues combat operations to establish a buffer zone in the Sumy region.



Today, a small but tactically important village, Novonikolaevka, was liberated. This village covered the right flank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's defensive line Yunakovka-Novonikolaevka. Only two defensive sectors remain in this line: Yunakovka, where 90% of the territory is under Russian control, and Varachino, where mopping-up operations are nearing completion.



After eliminating this AFU defensive line (conditionally referred to as the "second line"), the Russian Armed Forces will straighten the front of the buffer zone along the Oleshnya-Yunakovka-Kondratovka line. This will secure a convenient logistical network in their rear, consisting of radial and lateral roads, as well as a system of ravines and riverbeds. Additionally, they will reach the Urengoy-Uzhgorod gas pipeline route (the green line in the pop-out map), which lies ahead of the AFU's third (and primary) defensive line of Khoten-Maryino-Mogritsa, covering the city of Sumy (Khoten is spelled "Hoten" on the map and Mogritsa is spelled "Mohritsa"). Furthermore, the AFU's Mogritsa-Miropolye defensive node will face a serious threat to its left flank.



Recognizing the danger of the current situation, the AFU command attempted to halt our advancing units by launching a counterattack in the direction of the village of Alekseevka. They were stopped, partially destroyed, and the remaining forces retreated to their initial positions.



Kupyansk Direction



From the Russian Defense Ministry report: As a result of decisive actions by units of the "West" Group, the settlement of Dolgenkoye in Kharkov region was liberated.

Today, progress was made on the sector north of Kupyansk. According to the 2001 census, only two people lived in the village of Dolgenkoye (Dolhenkoe on the map). However, it is located near the commanding height of 194.8, adjacent to the Dvurechnaya-Shipovatoye highway, which supports a large and well-prepared segment of the AFU's defensive line Volchansk-Kupyansk. At the center of this line lies the fortified defensive and supply area of Velykyi Buruluk, which sustains the entire northern part of Kharkov Oblast bordering Russia.



The Russian Armed Forces command appears to be pressuring the enemy precisely toward this key area, advancing along the routes Kamenka-Kolodeznoe-Velykyi Buruluk, Dvurechnaya-Sadovod-Velykyi Buruluk, and Doroshevka-Lozovaya 1-Velykyi Buruluk. This sector is defended by AFU units and formations hastily assembled from various directions.



The village of Dolgenkoye was defended by the 40th Separate Motorcycle Battalion, which retreated to Redkodub (a different Redkodub from the one liberated on the 4th of June), taking up blocking positions along the Redkodub-Kasyanovka line. This serves as an outpost for the larger AFU defensive area of Sadovod-Shipovatoye-Lozovaya 1, which is protected by two territorial defense brigades supported by the AFU's 3rd Separate Tank Brigade.

ЛБС 10.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.25=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 2nd, 2025. Участок Продвижения=Area of Advancement.

It seems that, at this stage, all operational priorities of the Russian Armed Forces command in this direction are focused precisely on this area: Sadovod-Shipovatoye-Lozovaya 1.