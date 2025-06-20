Statement From The Russian Ministry of Defense: As a result of decisive operations by units of the "West" military group, the settlement of Moskovka in the Kharkov region has been liberated.

ЛБС 20.6.2025=June 20th, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

The village of Moskovka (also known as Mirnoye) is located on the right bank of the Kupyanka River and directly adjoins the city of Kupyansk. Before the start of the Special Military Operation, its population was approximately 500 people.



This development was entirely predictable. Following recent advances near the village of Dolgenkoye (Dolhenkoe on the map, 18 km to the north) and the deployment of mobile reserve units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to this sector to block further progress of our assault groups toward the village of Redkodub, activity was expected to intensify in an area 20–25 km to the left or right. This is exactly what happened—from the settlement of Radkovka, across the small Kupyanka River.



This is not the first attempt to encircle Kupyansk from the north. Given the current dynamics, we anticipate an escalation in combat operations further north, in the direction of Kolodeznoye.



