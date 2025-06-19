From the statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense: Units of the "Center" Group have advanced into the depths of the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Novonikolaevka (marked by a Russian flag) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (not the one liberated yesterday in the Sumy region).

ЛБС=Line of Combat Contact

Another settlement on the border between Russia and Ukraine has been liberated. In this area, the border follows the bed of the Solena River and descends southward near the village of Muravka. According to available information, Russian army units are conducting clearing operations in Muravka. Thus, along the Novonikolaevka–Muravka–Orekhovo (named after Petrovsky, "Orehovo" on the map)–Novoukrainka sector, the "Center" grouping’s formations are advancing on a broad front toward our state’s border, driving out the Nazi filth from our land.



The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking measures to strengthen defenses on the right bank of the Solena River (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine), which is significantly steeper and higher than the left bank, from which our assault units are advancing. The enemy is deploying its reserves along the Udachnoe–Novosergeevka–Novopavlovka line (the latter being located on both banks of the Solena River). After the liberation of Muravka, a threat will emerge to the AFU’s right flank in the Udachnoe–Novosergeevka defensive sector and to its left flank in the Novopavlovka–Filiya area.



Further south, near the village of Komar, units of the "East" Group are actively conducting preparatory operations in the direction of Poddubnoye–Zvezda–Yalta, with significant progress by our forward detachments. (Zvezda is the Russian name for “Zirka.”)



Increased activity has been observed in the operational zone of the 5th Guards Combined Arms Army in the direction of Velikaya Novosyolka–Shevchenko. For the second consecutive day, the settlement of Maliyevka, located on the border with Russia, has been under shelling. There are reports of successes by our units in this sector, with tangible results likely in the near future.



In summary—the entire line of combat contact along the Russian border, spanning a lengthy sector from the settlement of Udachnoe to the village of Shevchenko, remains highly active. Offensive and preparatory operations are being vigorously conducted.