Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DancingInAshes's avatar
DancingInAshes
2h

Elaborating on bridge destruction , it’s tactically advantageous to allow the opposition to cross those bridges and commit a lot of resources to an area before destroying their escape routes.

In a more pitched battle where the forces are even, then yes, it would make sense to disrupt the deeper logistics.

The ordinance economics dictate that it’s better to spend an expensive missile on hitting a parked Bradley or Leopard, or other group of expensive vehicles, because those combat vehicles are more difficult to replace than one of the many small bridges that are found in the deep rear of the combat theater.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Darrell Freeman's avatar
Darrell Freeman
1h

Are there any quick guides to what the designations on the flagged positions translate to? "OA" and many others. Most have numbers as well, 336 etc. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture