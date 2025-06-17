Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loam's avatar
Loam
14h

Between the two poles formed by Ukraine and Israel, a voltaic arc in which the empire is scorched.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
L K's avatar
L K
11h

Israel-Iran war is tragic for Iranian people but it may prove to be the last nail in genocidal UkroNazi Ukraine and ZioNazi Israel regimes' coffins. At least, I hope so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture