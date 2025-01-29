ЛБС 16.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 16th, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

In the north of the Pokrovsk sector, Russian units advanced from the area of ​​the settlement Baranovka through forest plantations to the northwest and approached the settlement of Vodyanoe 2, which they had previously approached from the southwest. On the territory of this settlement (rather small), there is a processing plant, in the buildings of which the Ukrainian Armed Forces have equipped positions and shelters.

On the left flank of the Pokrovsk sector (no map today), fierce battles continue in the area of ​​the settlements of Kotlino (Kotlyne) and Udachnoe, where our units are pushing through the enemy's defensive structures.

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Продвижения=Progress/advancement.

The Russian Ministry of Defense made a statement about the liberation of the settlement of Novoelizavetovka by units of the "Center" group of forces. To the west of it, our troops are finishing clearing Nadezhdovka (Nadiivka), from which they are starting to press in the direction of Kotlyarovka.



South of Nadezhdovka, active assault operations are underway in the area of ​​the settlements of Novoandreevka and Srebnoe (Sribne). Our troops had previously approached the latter from the south along the ravine, and have now advanced towards it from the north. There are reports that the advance groups have entered the settlement, having secured a foothold in the buildings on its outskirts. The offensive is also developing north of the settlement of Andreevka. Russian forces are building a perimeter around this settlement, which is very important for the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and are increasing pressure on the enemy from several directions. In Andreevka itself, intense fighting is taking place in the eastern and northeastern parts.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

In the settlement of Dachnoe, fighters from our units are advancing in the north of the village. They have also managed to advance and secure a foothold in its southeastern part.

