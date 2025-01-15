ЛБС 02.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 2nd, 2025. Участок продвижения=Area of advancement.

In Chasov Yar, the Russian army established stable control over the Novy microdistrict and cleared out the buildings near the forest in the Oktyabrsky microdistrict. In the central part of the city, our units advanced in the block located south of the refractory plant (Завод Огнеупоров*), which provides more opportunities to put pressure on the high-rise area. On the territory of the plant, the enemy was driven out of several more buildings. The positions that our soldiers took thanks to this, as well as the advance in the Novy microdistrict, provide an opportunity to accumulate forces for further assault actions in the high-rise area.



In the north of the city, attacks are underway in a southern direction from the railway station area. The intensity of hostilities in the city is very high. The enemy tried to carry out counterattacks to drive our soldiers out of their positions at the refractory plant. Clashes have also intensified to the south of the city in the area of ​​the Stupochki tract (to the east of the settlement of Stupochki, where Russian forces previously crossed the Seversky Donetsk-Donbass Canal and took up positions on its western bank).

ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.12.2024=Line of Combat Contact December 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона продвижения после предыдущей сводки=The zone of advancement since the previous summary.

In the north of the Pokrovsk section, fighting is underway for the settlement of Baranovka.



The Russian Armed Forces continue to expand the zone of control and create more advantageous positions for the accumulation of forces and the further formation of the right flank. The activity of clashes in the area of ​​the settlement of Lysovka does not decrease. A very high intensity of drone use by both sides is noted here. In Zverevo (Zvirove), our units have consolidated their positions in the southern part of the settlement, occupying buildings on the streets on both sides of the pond located there. Active clashes are underway. In the Zverevo area, there are waste heaps, the heights of which help the enemy to maintain control of the area. Fire damage is inflicted on enemy positions there from various types of weapons to eliminate this advantage. There are also clashes on the outskirts of the settlements of Kotlino (Kotlyne) and Udachnoe. In the latter, our soldiers managed to gain a foothold in the buildings on the outskirts. The enemy began to prepare positions in the area of ​​​​mine No. 3 of the Pokrovskoe Mine Administration, located north of Udachnoe. This is the same mine where coking coal was mined for the entire Ukrainian steel industry. Due to the approaching military actions, the mine is now closed (according to reports, this happened just a few days ago). Further advancement, and subsequently the capture of the territory of this mine will enable our armed forces to create a platform here for an offensive on Pokrovsk and the ability to gain fire control over the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the E50 highway, approaching Pokrovsk from the northwest (this is the highway north of the one that passes through Kotlino).

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

Having captured the settlement of Novovasilyevka, Russian units began an assault on the settlement of Uspenovka, where they are gradually taking control of street after street. South of Uspenovka, attacks are underway on forest plantations in the direction of Novoaleksandrovka (Novooleksandrivka). Our fighters are exerting active pressure in the direction of Nadezhdovka (Nadiivka) and Novoandreevka (Novoandriivka, which is between Yasenovoe and Serebryanoe/Sribne), expanding control north of Novoelizavetovka and in the area of ​​the settlement of Yasenovoe.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that as a result of successful offensive actions, units of the "Center" group of forces liberated the settlement of Ukrainka.

Intensive assault actions with artillery and aviation support are observed in the Kurakhovsky direction in the area of ​​Andreevka. Our fighters are breaking through the enemy's defenses in the direction of the settlement itself and putting pressure to the south, towards the road between Dachnoe and Ulakly. Efforts are underway to eliminate the remaining pocket north of the Sukhie Yaly River. Attacks are being carried out from several sides on Dachnoe. In the area of ​​Yantarnoe, Russian units expanded the zone of control, dislodging the enemy from a number of positions.

Our military has significantly increased the pressure on the settlement of Ulakly from the south. The enemy is forced to withdraw its forces from positions south of it to the settlement itself.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand.

Bonus info from Marat's team:

There were many other channels that declared Russian control over the Novy Microdistrict ahead of when it was actually captured.

The team writes to me:

I can even tell you where the confusion came from that Novy was declared captured then. Orange - that was ours. Then there was an assault by several of our units together. In Oktyabrsky microdistrict we went behind the school (I showed it in red), and along the road between the microdistricts the paratroopers stormed and took the building of a kindergarten and several houses next to it. This was described as "taking the development along the forest area." Some channels looked at the maps where the forest area was (and it surrounds the microdistrict), and they said that they took the entire microdistrict.

The pink circled area is the kindergarten area and some of the buildings that were actually taken over at that time.

Pink on the map (not my line, but on the map, right of the pink circle) is the filtration station. You see, it is in the center and occupies most of the microdistrict. There was zero information about it from both sides.

