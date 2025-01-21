ЛБС 10.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.25=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Участок Продвижения=Area of Advancement.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces continue to strengthen their positions, expanding the bridgehead in the area of ​​the settlement of Dvurechnaya (Dvorichna). In the southern part of the settlement, they reached its western outskirts. Fighting is taking place in the central part south of the river (the area of ​​the Dvurechensky Lyceum).

ЛБС 15.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 15th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of activity.

The Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced the liberation of the settlement of Volkovo (Vovkove) in the Pokrovsk direction by units of the Center group of troops. Fierce fighting continues in the areas of the settlements of Lysovka, Kotlino (Kotlyne), Udachnoe, and Uspenovka.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

Our fighters continue to push through the enemy's fortified area defense in the Andreevka area. West of the settlement Slavyanka, they expanded the control zone by advancing along another forest belt. From the area of ​​the settlement Shevchenko, assault operations are being carried out on a strong point equipped at the eastern entrance to Andreevka. Combat work is also underway on strong points north of Shevchenko itself.



In the area of ​​the settlement of Dachnoe, units of the RF Armed Forces are carrying out measures to bypass the settlement from the south and cut off the road to it from the settlement of Ulakly.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

On the (Ukrainian) right flank of the Donetsk direction, units of the "East" force group are storming the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka), tightening the ring around the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison there. In the west of the settlement, the area around the hospital came under Russian control. The territory of Velikaya Novosyolka is divided into three parts by the rivers Kashlagach and Shaitanka. Earlier, we noted that under pressure from our side, the enemy is forced to retreat from the northern part of the village beyond the Kashlagach River to the central part of the settlement.

ЛБС 20.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 20th, 2025. Участок Продвижения=Area of Advancement.

As a result of offensive actions, Russian units entered from the southeast and consolidated their positions in the central part. The enemy, not receiving an order from the command to retreat, attempts to exit through the Mokrye Yaly River, including using rafts, ropes, and simply swimming.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

